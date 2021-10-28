Man’s body found in Letart area, being investigated as a homicide

LETART, W.Va. — A tree-trimming crew working in the Letart area on Thursday afternoon reportedly discovered a man’s body along Gill Ridge Road, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.

Miller told Ohio Valley Publishing the man’s cause of death was unknown at this time but the case is currently being investigated as a homicide. The sheriff did confirm the victim’s body was found in the bed of a pickup truck. Miller also added investigators are currently working on active leads though no further information was available at this time.

Miller said it is believed the body was left at the location sometime Wednesday night. The sheriff also said the body was reported to authorities around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department are investigating, along with assistance from the West Virginia State Police. Personnel with Mason County EMS were also on the scene Thursday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Brittany Hively | OVP

