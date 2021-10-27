Meigs Local Board of Ed. approves personnel

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education met earlier this month, approving personnel and other agenda items.

Under Treasurer’s Reports and Recommendations, the following motions were approved:

Approved agreement with the Athens-Meigs ESC for Summer 2021 Occupational Therapy Services and agreement with the Athens-Meigs ESC for Excess Costs. Services include: Alternative School, OT/PT Therapy, Truancy Officer, and Preschool.

Approved increasing the substitute hourly pay rate to$11 per hour, effective Nov. 1. This includes substitute cooks, substitute custodians, substitute personal assistants, and substitute secretaries.

Under Superintendent’s Reports and Recommendations, the following motions were approved as follows:

Approved to hire Jessica Bellue as a substitute cook for the 2021-2022 school year, and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved to hire the following Assistant Girls Basketball Coaches for the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Mattie Carroll, 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach; Mitch Meadows, 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach; Shawn Hawley, Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball Coach; Jordan Parker, Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Coach.

Approved to hire the following as substitute cooks for the 2021-22 school year, retroactive to Oct. 4, and pending completion of all administrative requirements: Susie Karr, Ashley Varian, & Brittany Cundiff.

Approved to hire the following as substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Phillip Hoffman, Michael Treder, Evan White.

Approved Scott Powell as a volunteer 7th Grade Assistant Boys Basketball Coach for the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Accepted the resignation of Jeff Wayland as Boys Varsity Baseball Coach.

Approved the following personnel as after-school instructors at Meigs Middle School under the 21st Century Grant After-School Program for the 2021-22 school year: Kelly Drummer, Stacie Scarberry, Pam White.

Approved the following personnel as after-school instructors at Meigs Elementary School under the 21st Century Grant After-School Program for the 2021-22 school year: Melissa Howard, Sarah Lee, Melissa Morris, Penny Ramsburg, Kelly Roush, Shirley VanMeter,Migail Wheaton, Kim Davis, Marie Pierce.

Approved to hire the following as substitute personal assistants for the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Brittany Cundiff, Carolyn Searls.

Approved to hire the following substitute custodians for the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements: James Harris, Patricia Wilson.

The Board met last night at the Central Office for its latest regular meeting. More on this meeting in an upcoming edition.