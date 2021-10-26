Eastern Local Board of Ed. approves personnel

TUPPERS PLAINS — The Eastern Local Board of Education recently met and approved personnel along with other agenda items.

The following items were approved as follows:

Approved the following Supplemental Contract and Pupil Activity Contracts for the 2021-22 school year pending proper certification: Supplemental Contracts: Jamie Atha, 8th Grade Advisor. Pupil Activity Contracts: Greg Lloyd, 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach; Ryan Barnes, 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach; Rachael Hawk, Volunteer Cross Country Coach; Cara Kight, Volunteer Boys Assistant Basketball Coach; Jennifer Huffman, Head Cheerleading Coach; Melissa Bable, Assistant Cheerleading Coach.

Approved the following Certified Substitutes for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification. Emily Kate Moore, retro-active to August 27, 2021; Macklin Caruso, retro-active to September 17, 2021.

Approved hiring Shilo Little as a Substitute Aide for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification. Retro-active to August 27, 2021.

Approved hiring Catherine Simpson as a Substitute Cook for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

Approved hiring Kimberlee Marcinko as a Substitute Custodian and Substitute Cook for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification. Retro-active to September 22, 2021.

Approved hiring Angela DeFreitas as a Substitute Health Professional for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

Approved hiring Angela DeFreitas as a Contact Tracer not to exceed 29.5 hours for the 2021-22 school year on an as needed basis, pending proper certification. Retro-active to October 12, 2021.

Approved Sarah Law and Richard Duffus as Music Program Volunteers for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

Approved hiring Jacob Duty as a Homebound Student Tutor for the 2021-22 school year.

Approved hiring Suzie Karr as a Substitute Cook for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

Approved hiring Jacob Bennett as Assistant Treasurer on a one year contract for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification

Approved the discussion/first reading to be held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Approved the discussion/second reading to be held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Approved a change order from A.J. Stockmeister, Inc. in the amount of $17,797.96. Change order covers the cost of flex connections at the tower, repairing additional leaks beyond allowance, repairing an electrical device and providing temporary cooling for the first few days of school.

Approved a resolution regarding graduation requirements for the Class of 2022.

Approved/Denied Open Enrollment students for the 2021-22 school year.

Approved a contract with Apptegy, for the 2021-22 school year at a cost of $11,550 that will include the development of the Eastern Local School District Website.

Set Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. for the date of the next regular Board meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary school.