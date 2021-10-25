‘Open House’ set

POMEROY — Front Paige Outfitters owner Paige Cleek announced plans for the Pomeroy Merchant’s Association and their annual, upcoming Christmas Open House at the most recent meeting of Pomeroy Village Council. In addition, council also discussed updates on electric vehicle charging stations in the village.

Cleek said the date for the annual open house event is set for Monday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Now in it’s nineteenth year, this is the “official” kickoff to the holiday shopping season in Pomeroy and the merchant’s largest annual event.

It was also announced that after receiving bids for garbage collection from Rumpkee and 1st Class Trash, council awarded a one-year contract to 1st Class Trash.

An update on the Pomeroy parking lot wall stated that some repairs have been made, and more will be made at a later time.

The Pomeroy Fire department garage was demolished on Oct. 18, and council announced that SCBA-FEMA grant will cover all but five percent of the cost.

An update on the electric vehicle charging stations was presented by Chuck Blake, code enforcement officer for the village. Blake met with American Electric Power (AEP) and ABM on location to identify possible sites to place the stations. One purposed site was 2nd Street. Preapproval submission will be submitted on Oct. 29 for two quick charge stations with three ways to pay for the service.

Council had discussed electric vehicle charging stations during the a previous meeting. As reported in The Daily Sentinel, Mayor Don Anderson previously said AEP currently has a program to reimburse the village for installing charging stations. There are three options the village could choose for the program: a single station that takes four hours to charge a vehicle would be reimbursable for $10,000; two stations that take four hours to charge a vehicle would be reimbursable for $20,000; or a single station that takes 20 minutes to charge a vehicle would be reimbursable for $100,000.

The village would be required to pay for the charging station to be installed, and would receive reimbursement later. Council announced payment would be made with funding from Farmers Bank.

In other business, approval was given to the Oct. 4 meeting minutes, a motion for payment of bills, the September Finance Report, and a raise for the village administrator.

The next meeting for the Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

