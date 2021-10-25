Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child

OHIO VALLEY — More than 4,000 locations will open to collect hope filled Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project – including locations in Meigs and Gallia counties.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the organization, while volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15 – 22, individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys. A step-by-step packing guide is on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Operation Christmas Child is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.

“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

These life-changing simple shoebox gifts may be dropped off at the Meigs County Drop-Off site. Signs at the location will identify the drop-off area offering a curbside option.

Meigs County’s drop-off location is Hope Baptist Church, 570 Grant Street in Middleport .

Operating hours are:

Monday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.;

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.;

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.;

Thursday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.;

Friday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.;

Saturday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.;

Sunday, Nov. 21 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.;

Monday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Those outside Meigs County can find their nearest drop-off location, and hours of operation, at the online locator tool at samaritanspurse.org/occ. The drop-off location in Gallia Count is at French City Baptist Church, 3554 State Route 160, Gallipolis.

Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

This project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Those interested in more information on how Operation Christmas Child is making adjustments during its National Collection Week can visit the organization’s Important COVID-19 Updates webpage for the latest information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions.

Submitted on behalf of local organizers of Operation Christmas Child.

Pictured from left are Carol Belville, French City Baptist Church Operation Christmas Child drop-off team leader, and Sherrie Klingaman, Operation Christmas Child Southern Ohio team area coordinator. Drop-off sites will open next month and are planned for Middleport and Gallipolis. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.26-Operation.jpg Pictured from left are Carol Belville, French City Baptist Church Operation Christmas Child drop-off team leader, and Sherrie Klingaman, Operation Christmas Child Southern Ohio team area coordinator. Drop-off sites will open next month and are planned for Middleport and Gallipolis. Operation Christmas Child | Courtesy