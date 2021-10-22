Eastern NHS ‘taps’ new members

TUPPERS PLAINS — Eastern High School recently held its National Honor Society induction ceremony earlier this month with 12 new members welcomed into the organization.

The ceremony featured the traditional tapping of the students followed by the lighting of their membership candles and reciting the National Honor Society pledge.

New members are: Jacob Spencer, Colin Parsons, Ella Carleton, Sydney Reynolds, Erica Durst, Juli Durst, Hayley Sanders, Maylee Barringer, Kyra Zuspan, Koen Sellers, Savannah Barnes, Bella Mugrage.

Welcoming the new members were current NHS members, Ethan Short, Isaiah Reed, Jayden Evans, Olivia Harris, Abby Bauerbach, Emma Epling, Megan Maxon, Brielle Newland, Jaylin Stevens, Kendyl Householder, Emma Doczi, Marie Schuler.

Information provided by Eastern High School.

Pictured are current members of the Eastern High School National Honor Society: Back row, from left, Ethan Short, Isaiah Reed, Jayden Evans, Olivia Harris; middle row, from left, Abby Bauerbach, Emma Epling, Megan Maxon, Brielle Newland; front row, from left, Jaylin Stevens, Kendyl Householder, Emma Doczi, Marie Schuler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.23-EHS-1.jpg Pictured are current members of the Eastern High School National Honor Society: Back row, from left, Ethan Short, Isaiah Reed, Jayden Evans, Olivia Harris; middle row, from left, Abby Bauerbach, Emma Epling, Megan Maxon, Brielle Newland; front row, from left, Jaylin Stevens, Kendyl Householder, Emma Doczi, Marie Schuler. Eastern High School | Courtesy Newly welcomed into Eastern High School’s National Honor Society are: Back row, from left, Jacob Spencer, Colin Parsons; middle row, from left, Ella Carleton, Sydney Reynolds, Erica Durst; front row, from left, Juli Durst, Hayley Sanders, Maylee Barringer, Kyra Zuspan. Not Pictured: Koen Sellers, Savannah Barnes, Bella Mugrage. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.23-EHS-2.jpg Newly welcomed into Eastern High School’s National Honor Society are: Back row, from left, Jacob Spencer, Colin Parsons; middle row, from left, Ella Carleton, Sydney Reynolds, Erica Durst; front row, from left, Juli Durst, Hayley Sanders, Maylee Barringer, Kyra Zuspan. Not Pictured: Koen Sellers, Savannah Barnes, Bella Mugrage. Eastern High School | Courtesy