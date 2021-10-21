Recognizing fire departments

October is Fire Prevention Month and Home National Bank (HNB) recently recognized the work of Meigs County’s 12 fire departments, presenting each with a donation of $500. Pictured are firefighters representing those departments, which include: Pomeroy, Racine, Syracuse, Rutland, Chester, Salem Township, Bashan, Tuppers Plains, Olive Township, Middleport, Scipio Township, Columbia Township. “We are honored and humbled by the sacrifice of each individual, men and women, who represents the twelve fire departments of this county,” stated HNB. “The fact that they have chosen to wear their badge is a testament to their heroic nature. HNB wants to thank you for watching over our community and stay safe.”

