Follow the sign to the Center

MIDDLEPORT — As the Blakeslee Center prepares to welcome a season of upcoming shows at the Farmers Bank Theatre, visitors will find new street signage directing them to their destination.

At a recent meeting of Middleport Village Council, approval was given to change the name of the section of Laurel Street that enters Blakeslee Center to Blakeslee Drive as requested by Blakeslee Center staff, according to Mayor Fred Hoffman.

As previously reported by the Sentinel, the following upcoming performances are set at The Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre:

Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. — Comedians Jeff Oskay and Drew Hastings.

Hastings is a nationally-known comedian with comedy specials, Tonight Show appearances, and a staple on the syndicated Bob & Tom radio show. Oskay is writer and contributor of the “Failed To Mention News” for The Bob and Tom Show, the news released also stated.

Nov. 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. — Dwight Icenhower and the Promised Land Band presents “I’ll be home for Christmas.”

Dwight Icenhower is a Five Time World Champion Elvis Presley Tribute Artist. Dwight is considered to be one of the best Elvis Tribute Artists in the world today. He has mastered the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s eras of Elvis’ career and has won a myriad of national Elvis awards.

Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. — River City Players presents “Family FruitCake.”

The production includes Laurie McKinnon who is determined that everyone should have a normal Christmas, especially while the eldest son is away serving in the military. The afternoon brings arguments, tears, joy, and reconciliations, some long overdue.

According to a news release from the Meigs County Council on Aging, tickets can be found on “The Blakeslee Center” Facebook page by clicking the event of interest and then the “Find Tickets” button. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 740-992-2161 Monday through Friday during the box office hours of 1-3 p.m. to purchase tickets over the phone.

Information regarding the shows submitted by Laura Cleland on behalf of The Blakeslee Center.

