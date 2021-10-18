Pomeroy Council discusses Treat Street, employee raises

(Editor’s note: This story is based upon the minutes from the recent meeting of Pomeroy Village Council, held on Oct. 4. Council met again last night, Oct. 18 with more on this meeting in an upcoming edition.)

POMEROY — Pomeroy Village Council met Oct. 4 in regular session to address Treat Street, Fire Safety Week, employee raises, and other administrative issues.

Present at the meeting in council chambers were Mayor Don Anderson and Council members Vic Young, Phil Ohlinger, Aaron Oliphant, Maureen Hennessy and Nick Michael.

Topping the agenda was a discussion of possible projects for the American Recovery Projects Act (ARPA) funds, including tasers for the Police Department, improvement to the Fire Station and paving throughout the Village.

Council discussed the Treat Street event, and Mayor Anderson advised (at the time of this meeting) there had been no new guidance from the Health Department. Treat Street is a long-held tradition in Pomeroy; instead of children going door to door on Halloween, the evening is centralized in the downtown area. Merchants decorate the outside of their establishments for the holiday, and hand out “treats” along with villagers. Citing concerns of spreading the coronavirus, Council decided the event would be canceled this year and replaced with normal trick-or-treating on Oct. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mayor Anderson thanked Council members Ohlinger, Hennessy and Michael for completing RCAP training by Sept. 30. The training was necessary to meet the funding requirements of the 833 Sewer Project. RCAP, Rural Community Assistance Program, provides training, technical assistance and services for small communities. The program Council members attended was designed for water and sewer system personnel and decision-makers.

Mayor Anderson also advised Council of the EPA notice completion, and advised the garage behind the Fire Station would be torn down Oct. 18. He also announced the Risk Management meeting was completed and a report would be received soon. He said the meeting was positive, but some improvements would need to be made.

Code Enforcement Officer Chuck Blake advised Council that four bid packets for garbage collection have been picked up. Bids were to be opened in a public meeting Oct. 7, and would be presented to Council at the Oct. 18 meeting. Blake stated he was working on the electric vehicle charging station project and the first step was to determine an appropriate location.

Fire Chief Derek Miller was in attendance to remind Council of Fire Prevention Week, Oct 3 – 10. He thanked the Lamar Company for donation of ad space, and advised the Fire Department would be holding a food drive and passing out smoke detectors at Powell’s Oct. 3.

After returning from an executive session to discuss employee compensation, Michael made a motion to grant eight Village employees fifty cents an hour raise beginning Oct. 15. Young seconded and Council voted with 5 yes votes.

The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council was set for Monday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

