OHIO VALLEY — Drug Take Back events are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at locations in Gallipolis, Pomeroy, and Jackson, Ohio.

According to a news release from Holzer Health System, the events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Holzer Center for Cancer Care in Gallipolis, Holzer Jackson Clinic on Pattonsville Road, Jackson, and Holzer Meigs Emergency Department in Pomeroy. All locations will be offer this as a drive-thru style event, with individuals welcome to drop off their unused or expired prescriptions.

A variety of entities are conducting these events, including: Alcohol, Drug Addiction, Mental Health (ADAMH) Board of Gallia, Jackson and Meigs, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR), Jackson City Policy, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County Substance abuse Prevention & Addiction Resource Council (SPARC), Meigs County Sheriff’s Department, Meigs County Prevention Coalition, and Holzer Health System.

October 23 is nationally recognized as National Drug Take Back Day, which is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired drugs. National Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that many abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Items accepted include outdated/unused prescriptions, over the counter medications and sharps.

For any questions, call 740-446-5901 or email info@holzer.org.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.

Pictured from the Drug Take Back Day event in May, from left, Nick Clagg from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Holly Petro, Holzer Family Pharmacy, and Karrie Davison, Holzer Marketing. Events are also planned in Pomeroy and Jackson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.16-Gallia.jpg Pictured from the Drug Take Back Day event in May, from left, Nick Clagg from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Holly Petro, Holzer Family Pharmacy, and Karrie Davison, Holzer Marketing. Events are also planned in Pomeroy and Jackson. Holzer | Courtesy

National drive-thru events set