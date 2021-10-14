Fall fun on the Glassburn Farm

BIDWELL , Ohio — As Aimee Glassburn looks out onto the fields, cattle, and horses surrounding her, she recounts that the property has been in her family since 1843.

“I grew up farming,” Glassburn said. “My family has a long tradition of farming, and we love it, the cattle, the crops… it is hard work, but rewarding.”

Now the family has added a new element to a portion of their farm, appropriately named the Glassburn’s Fun Farm. Glassburn said her youngest daughter Laura, who is affectionately known as Woota, loved going to fall activities such as corn mazes.

“The farm activities were always so much fun, but they were expensive to attend, so we decided to turn one of our fields into a place where families, including our own, could come and have fun at an affordable price.”

She began the project in 2017, along with her father James Glassburn and husband Michael O’Bryan. They have added new activities each year, all built by O’Bryan, and the farm now includes four culvert slides and rollers, a hay maze, a corn maze, and a tire maze, a corn pit, sandbox, pedal car track, spider web rope to climb, duck racing, pumpkin bowling, and a pick your own pumpkin patch.

“He has built everything,” Aimee said. “We put all the money from our admission fees back into the farm. That way we can add on without raising prices and accomplish one of our goals, keeping the Farm affordable for families.”

She said this has also allowed many families to come multiple times in one season.

“They have so much fun and they want to come back, and now they can afford to,” she said. “It is such a great way to spend a day with your family, there is something for all ages, everyone gets to play.”

Aimee said this is the first year for the pumpkin patch, and the sand box was added last year in response to COVID-19 concerns in the corn pit.

“We worked with the county health department in order to keep the farm open during the pandemic,” Aimee said. “We could clean everything except the corn, so we decided to build a giant sand box, filled with tractor tires to climb and of course, a castle to play in. Now it has become one of, the favorite activities.”

The farm has hosted many school field trips, 4-H groups and birthday parties, and one of the things the family most enjoys is seeing kids come off the buses.

“We love seeing them jump off the bus, running, laughing, just having a good time, and we are happy we can provide this opportunity for kids to play.”

Aimee said they are happy to have begun this new tradition for the farm, and hope that many families will make wonderful memories of their time spent together at Glassburn Fun Farm.

“The bottom line is that we are farmers,” she said. “To us this is another aspect of farming, sharing the farm experience in a unique way, giving families an opportunity to play and have fun, to spend the day together. It is a joy to watch.”

Glassburn’s Fun Farm is at 283 Church Street, Bidwell, Ohio. Find them on Facebook or call 740-645-6531 for more information.

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

