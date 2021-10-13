Blakeslee Box Office

MIDDLEPORT — The Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre has launched ticket sales for upcoming theatre events, including a “Comedy Night.”

According to a news release from the Meigs County Council on Aging, tickets can be found on “The Blakeslee Center” Facebook page by clicking the event of interest and then the “Find Tickets” button.

”If you are not on Facebook, you can call 740-992-2161 Monday through Friday during the box office hours of 1-3 p.m. to purchase tickets over the phone,” stated the release. “If you are unsuccessful with getting through the first time, please leave a message with your name, desired show, number of tickets, and a phone number to return the call.”

One of the upcoming shows is a “Comedy Night” on Nov. 19 featuring comedians Jeff Oskay and Drew Hastings. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m.

According to the news release, “A nationally known comedian for 25 years, Drew has done it all—comedy specials, Tonight Show appearances, and a staple on the syndicated Bob & Tom radio show. A loft city dweller, he left Los Angeles at age 50 to take up farming in rural southern Ohio where he has a cow/calf operation and is best described as ‘the unlikeliest farmer you’ve ever met.’ As mayor, Drew served two terms in the rural City of Hillsboro, Ohio, known for his politically incorrect candor and opinions.

Oskay is writer and contributor of the “Failed To Mention News” for The Bob and Tom Show, the news released also stated.

Comedy night at The Blakeslee Center is PG-13; therefore, parental guidance is recommended for audience members under 13.

Information provided by Laura Cleland on behalf of the Meigs County Council on Aging.

Pictured is The Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre in Middleport. The theater will be hosting a variety of shows and events, including an upcoming comedy night. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_blakeslee-audi.jpg Pictured is The Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre in Middleport. The theater will be hosting a variety of shows and events, including an upcoming comedy night. Meigs Council on Aging | Courtesy One of the upcoming shows at The Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre is a “Comedy Night” on Nov. 19 featuring comedians Jeff Oskay and Drew Hastings, pictured. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.6-Hast-1.jpg One of the upcoming shows at The Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre is a “Comedy Night” on Nov. 19 featuring comedians Jeff Oskay and Drew Hastings, pictured. Meigs Council on Aging | Courtesy Oskay https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.14-Jeff.jpg Oskay Meigs Council on Aging | Courtesy

Tickets on sale for upcoming events