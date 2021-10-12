Trick-or-treat Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY — Children will be donning their costumes and going door-to-door for candy when villages throughout Meigs County hold trick-or-treat.

Most will be hosting the events on Oct. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. They include Pomeroy, Middleport, Racine, Rutland, Tuppers Plains, Reedsville and Chester.

The Village of Syracuse will hold a day filled with Halloween activities on Oct. 30. Trick-or-treat there will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Earlier that day, a car show, sponsored by the Syracuse Police Department and Syracuse Fire Department will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be prizes for best of show, and the registration fee is a donation. A Halloween parade will follow at 2:30 p.m. with ATVs, golf carts, and others invited to join in.

Also, earlier in the month, the Portland Community Center, will host “Trick-or-Trunk” on Oct. 23, starting at 4 p.m. Games and food, as well as drawing for a cash prize.

Those wishing to participate by handing out candy are encouraged to leave their porch or other outdoor lights on for the safety of the youngsters.

It was announced earlier this month that the annual Treat Street in downtown Pomeroy will be cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

Editor’s Note: Halloween holiday events can be emailed to tdsnews@aimmediamidwest.com for free publication consideration.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

