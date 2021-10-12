State Reps propose Bill focused on children

COLUMBUS — Two legislators are “seeking to help children across the state by removing barriers to improve their lives,” according to a news release sent on behalf of State Representatives Gail Pavliga (R-Portage County) and Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville).

The two recently introduced House Bill 428, which creates the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Study Commission. The House Behavioral Health and Recovery Supports Committee began hearings last week.

“Each of us comes here from different backgrounds, different experiences and different parts of Ohio. But we share a common goal, and that is to help all children reach their full potential,” Pavliga said. “At its heart, that’s what this legislation is all about: to help children.”

Edwards noted the development of this study commission to address the effects of ACEs will aid children across the entire state.

“We are not willing to give up on any child…whether they’re from Southeast Ohio, Northeast Ohio or anywhere in this great state – especially when Ohio holds so much promise,” Edwards said.

The news release further stated: According to the Health Policy Institute of Ohio, nearly two-thirds of Ohioans have been exposed to ACEs, which includes abuse, community violence, suicide, mental and physical health issues and imprisonment. The commission seeks to change those numbers.

Once the study is finalized by experts from the commission, a report will be issued to the General Assembly to move forward with comprehensive solutions.

