2 deaths, 32 new COVID cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — Two deaths were reported on Tuesday, as well as an additional 32 cases of COVID-19 from across the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two COVID-19 related deaths in Meigs County — one was an individual in the 50-59 age range, and the other in the 70-79 age range. In addition, eight new cases of COVID-19 were also reported for Meigs County, on Tuesday.

According to ODH, in Gallia County, seven additional cases were reported on Tuesday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 17 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In addition, on Monday, Holzer Health System reported COVID-19 patients made up 46 percent of its total inpatient population. Holzer also reported 86 total patients being treated for COVID-19 (66 unvaccinated, 20 vaccinated). Of those 86, 45 were being treated as inpatients and 41 were being treated in Holzer’s at home program.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,985 total cases (7 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 248 hospitalizations (3 new) and 62 deaths. Of the 3,985 cases, 3,412 (38 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 742 cases, 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 641 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations

30-39 — 551 cases, 11 hospitalizations

40-49 — 599 cases (2 new), 24 hospitalizations, 3 deaths

50-59 — 537 cases, 39 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 432 cases (1 new), 41 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 294 cases (2 new), 64 hospitalizations, 15 deaths

80-plus — 189 cases (1 new), 52 hospitalizations (1 new), 28 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,333 (41.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,352 (37.97 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 2,505 total cases (8 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 129 hospitalizations and 47 deaths (2 new). Of the 2,505 cases, 2,093 (28 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 463 cases (1 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 — 355 cases, 3 hospitalizations

30-39 —323 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations

40-49 — 357 cases (1 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 348 cases (3 new), 18 hospitalizations, 3 death (1 new)

60-69 — 313 cases (2 new), 30 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

70-79 — 219 cases, 29 hospitalizations, 14 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 127 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,330 (40.73 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,420 (36.7 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 3,454 cases (17 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,235 confirmed cases, 236 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 50 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 127 active cases and 3,294 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 55 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 147 (1 new) confirmed cases, 13 probable cases (1 less)

12-15 — 187 confirmed cases, 17 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 253 confirmed cases, 13 probable cases

21-25 — 249 confirmed cases, 21 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 287 confirmed cases, 19 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 499 confirmed cases (1 new), 42 probable cases (3 new)

41-50 — 487 confirmed cases (3 new), 31 probable cases (2 new), 1 death

51-60 — 440 confirmed cases (3 new), 35 probable cases (1 less), 4 deaths

61-70 — 336 confirmed cases (3 new), 20 probable cases (1 less), 10 deaths

71+ — 295 confirmed cases (1 less), 23 probable cases (2 new), 35 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,647;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,504 (16 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 143 (1 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 35;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 10,670 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 40.2 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 8,936 fully vaccinated or 33.7 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 4,456 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,515), 323 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 250), 31 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 21) and 202 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 68) with 22,021 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,375,977 (54.55 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,942,467 (50.84 percent of the population).

The latest breakthrough data from the State of Ohio is as follows:

COVID-19 hospitalizations since Jan. 1 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated: 29,357;

COVID-19 hospitalizations since Jan. 1 among fully vaccinated individuals: 1,133;

COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 1 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated: 8,683;

COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 1 among fully vaccinated individuals: 186.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 254,648 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 753 reported since Monday. DHHR reports 14,373 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 196 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 3,995 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 19 since Monday. There are 9,861 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.11 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.02 percent.

Statewide, 1,022,898 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (57.1 percent of the population). A total of 50 percent of the population, 896,240 individuals have been fully vaccinated. These statistics updated on Tuesday, remained unchanged from the previous day.

Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

