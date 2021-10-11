1 death, 108 new COVID cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — Since Friday, one death was reported as well as a total of 108 new cases of COVID-19 from across the Ohio Valley Publishing area. In comparison, statistics from one week ago, show 133 new cases were reported from across the area from Friday, Oct. 1 to Monday, Oct. 4.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the COVID-19 related death of an individual in the 51-60 age range, as well as 34 additional cases, on Monday, Oct. 11.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), in Gallia County, 33 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported over this past weekend.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 41 new cases on Monday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,978 total cases (33 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 245 hospitalizations and 62 deaths. Of the 3,978 cases, 3,374 (50 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 742 cases (14 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 640 cases (4 new), 10 hospitalizations

30-39 — 551 cases (5 new), 11 hospitalizations

40-49 — 597 cases (2 new), 24 hospitalizations, 3 deaths

50-59 — 537 cases (3 new), 38 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 431 428 cases (3 new), 40 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 292 291 cases (1 new), 64 hospitalizations, 15 deaths

80-plus — 188 cases (1 new), 51 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,317 (41.2 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,335 (37.91 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 2,497 total cases (41 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 129 hospitalizations (1 new) and 45 deaths. Of the 2,497 cases, 2,065 (63 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 462 cases (14 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 — 355 cases (4 new), 3 hospitalizations

30-39 —322 cases (9 new), 10 hospitalizations

40-49 — 356 cases (4 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 345 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 death

60-69 — 311 cases (6 new), 30 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

70-79 — 219 cases (1 new), 29 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 127 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,325 (40.71 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,406 (36.7 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 3,454 cases (34 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,225 confirmed cases, 229 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 50 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 132 active cases and 3,272 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 55 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 146 (2 new) confirmed cases, 14 probable cases

12-15 — 187 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases

16-20 — 253 confirmed cases (4 new), 13 probable cases

21-25 — 249 confirmed cases, 20 probable cases

26-30 — 287 confirmed cases, 18 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 498 confirmed cases (4 new), 39 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 484 confirmed cases (8 new), 29 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 437 confirmed cases (4 new), 36 probable cases (3 new), 4 deaths (1 new)

61-70 — 333 confirmed cases (4 new), 21 probable cases, 10 deaths

71+ — 296 confirmed cases (2 new), 21 probable cases, 35 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,630;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,488;

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 142;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 35;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 10,687 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 40.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 8,929 fully vaccinated or 38.9 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange, downgraded from red, on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 2,936 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,627), 114 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 256), 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22) and 0 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 64) with 22,819 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,371,474 (54.51 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,937,323 (50.79 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 253,895 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,895 reported since Friday. DHHR reports 14,275 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 194 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 3,976 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 41 since Friday. There are 10,561 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.47 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.01 percent.

Statewide, 1,022,898 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (57.1 percent of the population). A total of 50 percent of the population, 896,240 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

