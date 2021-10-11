Celebrating harvest time

MASON, W.Va. — After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Mason Harvest Festival returned to the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on Saturday.

The event included a rededication of the Mason park, which has seen several upgrades since July. Mayor Kristopher Clark and members of the V.F.W. unveiled a new park sign.

Following the ceremony, the park was filled with a petting zoo, games and music. Included in the family-friendly activities were the Campbell Family Farm and Animal Encounters of Buffalo which brought a petting zoo, as well as pony rides set up at the bottom of the hill.

There was a Eurobungee and inflatable rock climbing wall set up in the park, along with face painting. Children also could take part in the “needle in the haystack” game and there was a pit filled with a ton of shelled corn for the children to also enjoy.

For the teens and adults, bingo games were offered with cash prizes. There were door prizes given away, and vendors and crafters sold their wares. Music throughout the day was provided by Barry Taylor.

All games and activities were being provided by the Town of Mason and were free to enjoy.

The Mason park was rededicated prior to the start of the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. A new sign, declaring the park the “Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Charlotte Jenks Memorial Park” was unveiled during a ceremony. Pictured, from left, are V.F.W. Vice Commander Ray Varian, Commander Ronie Wheeler, and Mason Mayor Kristopher Clark. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.12-Park.jpg The Mason park was rededicated prior to the start of the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. A new sign, declaring the park the “Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Charlotte Jenks Memorial Park” was unveiled during a ceremony. Pictured, from left, are V.F.W. Vice Commander Ray Varian, Commander Ronie Wheeler, and Mason Mayor Kristopher Clark. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy A booth for fall photos was set up at the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. Pictured is one family trying to capture the perfect pose. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.12-M4.jpg A booth for fall photos was set up at the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. Pictured is one family trying to capture the perfect pose. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Children are pictured as they dig through the hay to find the treasures hidden within at the Mason Harvest Festival. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.12-M2.jpg Children are pictured as they dig through the hay to find the treasures hidden within at the Mason Harvest Festival. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Bingo with cash prizes drew many of the older youngsters at the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.12-M5.jpg Bingo with cash prizes drew many of the older youngsters at the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Feeding the animals from the Campbell Family Farm and Animal Encounters was a huge hit at the Mason Harvest Festival. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.12-M6.jpg Feeding the animals from the Campbell Family Farm and Animal Encounters was a huge hit at the Mason Harvest Festival. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy The Euro-Bungee is always popular for the children as they jump and flip. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.12-M7.jpg The Euro-Bungee is always popular for the children as they jump and flip. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Pony rides were featured at the Mason Harvest Festival. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.12-M8.jpg Pony rides were featured at the Mason Harvest Festival. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy The weather was perfect for fun and face painting at the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.12-M9.jpg The weather was perfect for fun and face painting at the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy A ton of corn provided plenty of fun for children at the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.12-M10.jpg A ton of corn provided plenty of fun for children at the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Abram Waybright is shown as he gets his turn at the face painting booth at the Mason Harvest Festival. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.12-m1.jpg Abram Waybright is shown as he gets his turn at the face painting booth at the Mason Harvest Festival. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Chase Northup is pictured as he takes in the view from the top of the inflatable climbing wall at the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.12-Wall.jpg Chase Northup is pictured as he takes in the view from the top of the inflatable climbing wall at the Mason Harvest Festival on Saturday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

