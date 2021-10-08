‘Fall 5K for Kane’ to benefit scholarship

MASON, W.Va. — Local students will benefit when the Northbend Church in Mason hosts a “Fall 5K for Kane” on Nov. 6 at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park.

The walk/race is being held in memory of the late Kane Roush, and all proceeds will be donated to the Kane Roush Scholarship Fund.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. the day of the event, with the race to begin at 10 a.m. Early registration before Oct. 14 will guarantee participants a race shirt. A limited supply of the shirts will be available on race day.

The cost of the race registration is $30. Registration forms are available on the Northbend Church Facebook page.

Prizes will be presented to the top overall male and female runners. The top male and female in each age group will also receive prizes.

Roush was a standout athlete at Wahama High School, graduating in 2014. He went on to play football at the University of Charleston, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree. Roush was shot and killed at his Pomeroy, Ohio home on April 4, 2021. The scholarship fund has been set up by his family.

For more information, phone the church at 304-773-5997 Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The late Kane Roush is pictured during his football days at Wahama. Northbend Church will hold a “Fall 5K for Kane” on Nov. 6, with proceeds going to the scholarship established in his name. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.9-ROush.jpg The late Kane Roush is pictured during his football days at Wahama. Northbend Church will hold a “Fall 5K for Kane” on Nov. 6, with proceeds going to the scholarship established in his name. Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.