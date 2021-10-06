75 new cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 75 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday from across the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

In Meigs County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 20 new cases on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, ODH reported 36 additional cases of COVID-19.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 19 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,868 total cases (36 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 236 hospitalizations (8 new) and 61 deaths. Of the 3,868 cases, 3,259 (33 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 712 cases (9 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 629 cases (6 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 533 cases (5 new), 10 hospitalizations (1 new)

40-49 — 580 cases (4 new), 24 hospitalizations (2 new), 3 deaths

50-59 — 522 cases (3 new), 37 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 420 cases (5 new), 39 hospitalizations (2 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 288 cases (1 new), 60 hospitalizations (2 news), 14 deaths

80-plus — 184 cases (3 new), 50 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,246 (40.96 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,256 (37.64 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 2,422 total cases (20 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 113 hospitalizations and 45 deaths. Of the 2,402 cases, 1,959 (23 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 439 cases (5 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 — 350 cases (2 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 311 cases (2 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 344 cases (7 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 337 cases (1 new), 13 hospitalizations, 2 death

60-69 — 301 cases (1 new), 28 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 215 cases (2 new), 26 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 125 cases, 21 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,271 (40.46 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,326 (36.35 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 3,371 cases (19 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,150 confirmed cases, 221 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 49 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 173 active cases and 3,149 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 53 confirmed cases (1 less), 2 probable case

5-11 — 143 confirmed cases (7 new), 14 probable cases (1 less)

12-15 — 186 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases (1 less)

16-20 — 240 confirmed cases (1 less), 13 probable cases (2 new)

21-25 — 244 confirmed cases, 20 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 283 confirmed cases ( new), 16 probable cases (1 less)

31-40 — 488 confirmed cases (1 new), 37 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 466 confirmed cases (2 new), 28 probable cases (1 less), 1 death

51-60 — 429 confirmed cases, 33 probable cases, 3 deaths

61-70 — 324 confirmed cases (3 new), 20 probable cases, 10 deaths

71+ — 294 confirmed cases (4 new), 22 probable cases (1 less), 35 deaths

There have been six confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,549;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,419;

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 130;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 34;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 10,614 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 40 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 8,825 fully vaccinated or 33.3 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 6,296 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,025), 337 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 264), 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23) and 0 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 58) with 22,490 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,344,385 (54.28 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,902,729 (50.50 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 247,806 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,398 reported since Tuesday. DHHR reports 13,276 “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday with 176 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 3,774 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 65 since Tuesday. There are 11,331 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.36 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.97 percent.

Statewide, 1,015,985 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (56.7 percent of the population). A total of 49.6 percent of the population, 888,900 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

