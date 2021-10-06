Back to the farm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The Bob Evans Farm Festival returns this Friday and continues through Sunday at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio — it will include family-friendly entertainment, food, craft vendors, amusement park rides, even nationally-known recording artist Exile, and more.

Like many festivals and events, it was canceled last year on what would’ve been the 50th anniversary.

“The Bob Evans Farm Festival has been part of our history for the past 51 years,” Amanda Crouse, executive director, Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “Every year we see how much guests, locally and the surrounding community, love the Farm Festival event so we are beyond excited the festival is returning to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The festival draws approximately 20,000 visitors, making a huge impact on our local economy. With the cancellation of last year’s event, we are pleased to welcome guests back to Gallipolis and Gallia County.”

According to a recent news release from organizers, “This signature event is held at the birthplace of the brand, where the original Bob Evans restaurant still stands today—paying homage to its history and roots in the farming community. This year’s 50th anniversary celebration down on the farm will feature live musical performances, free, on-site camping and several other activities that allow guests to experience America’s Farm Fresh in a unique way.”

“Like so many families, we are looking forward to welcoming back our favorite event that’s deeply rooted in tradition,” said Bob Holtcamp, president and chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “We also are excited to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Bringing families together has always been at the heart of what we do and our farm festival helps us do this outside of our restaurants and in the very community where our brand was born.”

The Bob Evans Farm is located on State Route 588 just off U.S. Route 35. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance gate and are $5 for adults and free for children five and under. On Friday, Oct. 8, all school and chartered buses will receive free admission.

The festival’s schedule appears below:

Friday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. R&H Farms Barnyard Animals (Barnyard) and Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving (Carving area);

9:30 a.m. Sheep Shearing (Barnyard) and Horseshoeing (Barnyard);

10 a.m. Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area);

10:30 a.m. Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits) and Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage);

11 a.m. Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (Field Contests Area) and Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area);

11:30 a.m. The Putnam Family (Amphitheater Stage);

12:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe pitching (Horseshoe Pits), Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area), Sheep Shearing (Barnyard), Horseshoeing (Barnyard);

1 p.m. Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area);

1:30 p.m. The Ollman Brothers (Amphitheater Stage), Various Contests (Field Contests Area);

2:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits);

3 p.m. Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area), Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area);

3:30 p.m. Bill Gorby & The Musical Mercenaries (Amphitheater Stage);

4 p.m. Sheep Shearing (Barnyard), Horseshoeing (Barnyard;

4:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage).

Saturday, Oct. 9

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. R&H Farms Barnyard Animals (Barnyard) and Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving (Carving area);

9:30 a.m. Sheep Shearing (Barnyard) and Horseshoeing (Barnyard);

10 a.m. Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area);

10:30 a.m. Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits) and Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage);

11 a.m. Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (Field Contests Area) and Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area);

Noon Lilly Pearl’s Tractor Square Dance (Horse Area);

12:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe pitching (Horseshoe Pits), Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area), Sheep Shearing (Barnyard), Horseshoeing (Barnyard), Vegan McGraw (Amphitheater Stage);

1 p.m. Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area);

1:30 p.m. Various Contests (Field Contests Area);

2:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits), Lily Pearl’s Tractor Square Dance (Horse Arena), The Eldorado Band (Amphitheater Stage);

3 p.m. Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area), Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area);

4 p.m. Sheep Shearing (Barnyard), Horseshoeing (Barnyard);

4:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits), Exile (Amphitheater Stage);

5 p.m. Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area), Lily Pearl’s Tractor Square Dance (Horse Arena);

5:30 p.m. Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area);

8:30 p.m. Rockets Over Rio (fireworks display in the Village of Rio Grande).

Sunday, Oct. 10

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. R&H Farms Barnyard Animals (Barnyard) and Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving (Carving area);

9:30 a.m. Sheep Shearing (Barnyard) and Horseshoeing (Barnyard);

10 a.m. Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area); Kyle and Brittany Schaeffer, Music Ministry & Worship, Service by Bob Powell (O’Neil Stage);

10:30 a.m. Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits) and Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage);

11 a.m. Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (Field Contests Area) and Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area);

11:30 a.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage);

12:30 p.m. Columbus Zoo (O’Neil Stage), The Rarely Herd (Amphitheater Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits), Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area), Sheep Shearing (Barnyard) and Horseshoeing (Barnyard);

1 p.m. Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area);

1:30 p.m. Various Contests (Field Contests Area);

2 p.m. Columbus Zoo (O’Neil Stage), Johnny Staats & The Delivery Boys (Amphitheater Stage);

2:30 p.m. Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits);

3 p.m. Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area), Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area);

3:30 p.m. Daily & Vincent (Amphitheater Stage);

4 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Sheep Shearing (Barnyard) and Horseshoeing (Barnyard).

For more information and to view a full entertainment schedule, visit https://www.bobevans.com/farm-festival.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Bob Evans Farm Festival returns this Friday – Sunday to celebrate its 50th anniversary in Rio Grande, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_DSC_0544.jpg The Bob Evans Farm Festival returns this Friday – Sunday to celebrate its 50th anniversary in Rio Grande, Ohio. OVP File Photo The Bob Evans Farm Festival brings a mixture of blue grass and folk tunes to the farm. Pictured is a concert from a previous festival. Festival favorites and nationally-known recording acts are booked to appear this weekend for visitors. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_DSC_0591.jpg The Bob Evans Farm Festival brings a mixture of blue grass and folk tunes to the farm. Pictured is a concert from a previous festival. Festival favorites and nationally-known recording acts are booked to appear this weekend for visitors. OVP File Photo

Bob Evans Farm Festival Friday-Sunday

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.