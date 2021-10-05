1 death, 78 new cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — One death was reported in Meigs County, along with 78 new cases of COVID-19 from across the Ohio Valley Publishing area, on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported the death of an individual in the 60-69 age range in Meigs County, along with 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, ODH reported 37 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 23 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,831 total cases (37 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 228 hospitalizations and 61 deaths. Of the 3,831 cases, 3,226 (51 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 703 cases (9 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 623 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 528 cases (10 new), 9 hospitalizations

40-49 — 576 cases (3 new), 22 hospitalizations, 3 deaths

50-59 — 519 cases (7 new), 36 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 415 cases, 37 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 287 cases (5 new), 58 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

80-plus — 181 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,232 (40.91 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,231 (37.56 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 2,402 total cases (18 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 113 hospitalizations (2 new) and 45 deaths (1 new). Of the 2,402 cases, 1,936 (38 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 434 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 — 348 cases (2 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 309 cases (2 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 337 cases (3 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 336 cases (2 new), 13 hospitalizations, 2 death

60-69 — 300 cases (3 new), 28 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 213 cases (1 new), 26 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

80-plus — 125 cases (1 new), 21 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,253 (40.39 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,292 (36.19 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 3,352 cases (23 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,130 confirmed cases, 222 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 49 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 159 active cases and 3,144 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 54 confirmed cases (1 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 136 confirmed cases (2 new), 15 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 185 confirmed cases (2 less), 17 probable cases (2 new)

16-20 — 241 confirmed cases (2 new), 11 probable cases (1 less)

21-25 — 244 confirmed cases (1 new), 19 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 279 confirmed cases (2 new), 17 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 487 confirmed cases (2 new), 36 probable cases (3 new)

41-50 — 464 confirmed cases (3 new), 29 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 429 confirmed cases, 33 probable cases (1 new), 3 deaths

61-70 — 321 confirmed cases (1 less), 20 probable cases (2 new), 10 deaths

71+ — 290 confirmed cases, 23 probable cases (2 new), 35 deaths

There have been six confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Additional case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,530;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,403;

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 127;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 34;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 10,592 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 39.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 8,831 fully vaccinated or 33.3 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 5,533 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,094), 375 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 262), 27 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23) and 217 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 58) with 22,490 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,337,701 (54.21 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,895,367 (50.43 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 246,408 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 864 reported since Monday. DHHR reports 13,065 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 170 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 3,774 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 5 since Monday. There are 11,348 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.95 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.95 percent.

Statewide, 1,014,583 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (56.6 percent of the population). A total of 49.6 percent of the population, 888,085 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

