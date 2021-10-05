MIDDLEPORT — A state of the art theatre and Performing Arts Center, The Blakeslee Center, located in Middleport, recently announced the opening and naming of the theatre.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the organization, The Blakeslee Center’s renovations and opening have been largely anticipated by the community. Part of the funding for renovations was raised and continues to be accepted through the Capital Campaign and private donations. Additionally, funding was earned through income generating sources, such as caterings and bakery sales. However, while a large portion was funded through the aforementioned means, a portion of the project, for things such as the elevator and other structural and mechanical components, had to be financed.

Through partnership with a local bank, special financing arrangements and other support were offered. These arrangements enabled The Blakeslee Center to move forward with the necessary and costly renovation expenses at hand.

“It is our pleasure to announce to you The Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre,” stated the news release. “The Theatre will host national and local talent of varying genres. From family shows to comedy to theatrical and concert performances, The Farmers Bank Theatre will offer something for people of all ages and interests.”

The Farmers Bank Theatre will continue to be a social enterprise to support arts and other theatrical endeavors, as well as, services and programs offered to Meigs County residents.

Being the only theatre in the county, a natural partnership developed for use of the venue. With full lighting and sound capabilities for performing arts, the premier, local theatre group was engaged to host programs and children’s theatre workshops, as well as, their theatrical performances. Their mission to bring quality theatrical presentations to an underserved area of Appalachia aligned with The Blakeslee Center’s mission to provide multigenerational services, programs, activities and resources to our community. Through this partnership, we hope to grow the services, programs, and social experiences offered to Meigs County and surrounding county residents.

The Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre is pleased to announce its formal partnership with The River City Players. Celebrating their 20th anniversary, the Players are excited about returning to the stage where they originally started. Currently, auditions are being held for their upcoming Christmas show “The Family Fruitcake.” More information can be found on “River City Players” Facebook Page.

The Blakeslee Center’s Farmers Bank Theatre is pleased to announce the events taking place in the last quarter of 2021. We are so excited to offer a variety of different experiences and performances in The Theatre. Tickets will be available for purchase and more detailed information will be coming very soon. Follow “The Blakeslee Center” Facebook page for the most up to date information available.

Upcoming performances:

Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. — Jeff Oskay and Drew Hastings. Comedian. Farmer. Mayor. Not necessarily in that order.

A nationally known comedian for 25 years, Drew has done it all—comedy specials, Tonight Show appearances, and a staple on the syndicated Bob & Tom radio show. A loft city dweller, he left Los Angeles at age 50 to take up farming in rural southern Ohio where he has a cow/calf operation and is best described as “the unlikeliest farmer you’ve ever met.” As mayor, Drew served two terms in the rural City of Hillsboro, Ohio, known for his politically incorrect candor and opinions.

Nov. 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. — Dwight Icenhower and the Promised Land Band presents “I’ll be home for Christmas.”

Dwight Icenhower is a Five Time World Champion Elvis Presley Tribute Artist. Dwight is considered to be one of the best Elvis Tribute Artists in the world today. He has mastered the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s eras of Elvis’ career and has won a myriad of national Elvis awards.

Dwight Icenhower is recognized not only for his great personality on and off stage, but also for his amazing voice that has sometimes even been mistaken for Elvis Presley himself. He has performed with many of the original musicians who have worked with Elvis including: The Jordanaires, The Stamps Quartet, The Sweet Inspirations, Joe Gerchio, DJ Fontana and Duke Bardwell (just to name a few). He has taken home over 75 “First Place” awards in contests from all over the world; and in 2015, Dwight Icenhower became the only Elvis Tribute Artist in history to ever win four World Championship “First Place” titles consecutively during Elvis Week, in Memphis, Tenn. In august 2016 Dwight’s dreams came true when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.

In 2018 Dwight Icenhower’s popularity was catapulted when he was hand picked by APPLE to be the face of their new worldwide advertising campaign. This amazing journey has been a dream come true to Dwight, and he wishes to continue using his incredible talents to keep the memory of Elvis Presley alive for many more generations to come.

Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. — River City Players presents “Family FruitCake .”

Laurie McKinnon is determined that everyone should have a normal Christmas, especially while the eldest son is away serving in the military. She rushes about making sure everything is ready for the impending arrival of the extended family, although her husband and daughters are unconvinced of the need to impress everyone. Relatives soon trickle in, including Laurie’s sister and new husband, her brother-in-law, and his worrisome wife and 6 children, and even the neighbor children arrive to add to the day. Best of all is Aunt Bev, who needs no prompting to spin a tale especially about the family fruitcake that has been around for twenty years. The afternoon brings arguments, tears, joy, and reconciliations, some long overdue. But no matter what, it will always be a regular McKinnon Christmas— just as long as they have the fruitcake. And nothing could go wrong with that…could it?

Information submitted by Laura Cleland on behalf of The Blakeslee Center.

Pictured from left, representing Farmers Bank, are Lori miller, Shawn Arnott, Paul Reed; representing The Blakeslee Center are Laura Cleland, Beth Shaver, John Matson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.6-FB-1.jpg Pictured from left, representing Farmers Bank, are Lori miller, Shawn Arnott, Paul Reed; representing The Blakeslee Center are Laura Cleland, Beth Shaver, John Matson. The Blakeslee Center | Courtesy On Nov. 26 and 27 at 7 p.m., Dwight Icenhower, pictured, and the Promised Land Band presents “I’ll be home for Christmas” at The Blakeslee Center. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.6-ElvisREALLY.jpg On Nov. 26 and 27 at 7 p.m., Dwight Icenhower, pictured, and the Promised Land Band presents “I’ll be home for Christmas” at The Blakeslee Center. The Blakeslee Center | Courtesy On Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., nationally known comedian Drew Hastings performs at The Blakeslee Center along with Jeff Oskay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.6-Hast.jpg On Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., nationally known comedian Drew Hastings performs at The Blakeslee Center along with Jeff Oskay. The Blakeslee Center | Courtesy Pictured from left, representing The Blakeslee Center are John Matson, Laura Cleland; representing River City Players are Julie Howard, Janis Carnahan. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.6-Players.jpg Pictured from left, representing The Blakeslee Center are John Matson, Laura Cleland; representing River City Players are Julie Howard, Janis Carnahan. The Blakeslee Center | Courtesy

Performances at The Blakeslee Center