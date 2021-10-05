State grant to support Racine project

COLUMBUS — The village of Racine will receive “a substantial investment from the state of Ohio for sidewalk improvements, state leaders announced today,” according to a news release sent on behalf of Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville).

The $416,000 critical infrastructure grant will support the construction of 2,250 linear feet of sidewalk along Yellowbush Road, the news release further stated.

“This project is a good example of leveraging state resources to help improve local infrastructure and support local communities,” Edwards said. “This will have a positive impact in Racine.”

Racine is one of 13 communities receiving support from the Ohio Department of Development’s critical infrastructure grant program.

“These projects are crucial to our communities,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “Improvements to streets and sidewalks boost quality of life for our residents, provide access to our small businesses, and create opportunity for future development.”

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_The-Sentinel.jpg