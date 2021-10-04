Southern’s homecoming

RACINE — McKenna Walker was recently crowned the 2021 Southern High School Homecoming Queen.

Walker was escorted by 2021 Homecoming King Aiden Hill.

The rest of the homecoming court included: Candidates for Homecoming Queen — Kelly Shaver, Molly Hill, Cassidy Roderus and Jacelyn Northup. Candidates for Homecoming King — Isaac McCarty, Tanner Lisle, Brayden Kingery and Hunter Person.

The homecoming attendants and members of the court were: Kindergarten — Trey Jenkins (crown bearer) and Norah McDaniel (flower girl); Seventh Grade — Molly Haye with escort Cohen Roush; Eighth Grade — Laynee Hill with escort Noah Leachman; Ninth Grade — Ava Circle with escort Gryphon Thomas; 10th Grade — Gracie Hill with escort Jace Hill; and 11th Grade — Hannah Smith with escort Jake Roush.

McKenna Walker and Aiden Hill were crowned Queen and King, respectively, during Southern High School's Homecoming celebration.

Royalty recognized in Racine