Holzer adds app for surgical patients

OHIO VALLEY — Holzer Health System recently announced it has added the Vocera EASE application to “improve patient and family communication for certain surgical procedures at our Gallipolis campus,” according to a news release.

The application enables healthcare professionals to send secure texts, photos, and video updates to a patient’s designated loved ones during a surgical procedure. Family members and friends can respond to updates.

“During the pandemic, surgical procedure protocols have changed drastically,” shared Sue Gilliam, BSN, RN, CNOR, Director of Perioperative Services, Holzer Health System. “To help keep family members informed and increase communication, we are implementing the EASE app, which offers a secure communication platform for our staff and patient’s family members.”

The news release from Holzer, further stated, “Patients who are eligible to have family members utilize the EASE app will be notified of how to sign up during the pre-admission process. Our healthcare staff can send secure messages, pictures and videos to patients’ friends and families – whether they are in the waiting room, at work, or across the country. Recipients of Vocera EASE updates are selected by the patient, and the app is free for their loved ones. The HIPAA-compliant, pictures and videos sent disappear 60 seconds after being viewed, and nothing is saved on their mobile devices.

“Holzer can also use Vocera EASE to track and improve the healthcare experience in real time. A customizable in-app survey offers a quick way for our staff to monitor patient and family satisfaction.”

Information provided by Holzer Health System.