MASON, W.Va. — After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Mason Harvest Festival will return to the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on Saturday.

Set for noon to 4 p.m., the event will offer activities for all ages.

At noon, there will be a rededication of the Mason park, which has seen several upgrades since July. Mayor Kristopher Clark and members of the V.F.W. will be unveiling a new park sign.

Following the ceremony, the park will be filled with a petting zoo, games, music and characters.

The Campbell Family Farm and Animal Encounters of Buffalo will have a petting zoo, as well as pony rides set up at the bottom of the hill. From 1:30 to 3 p.m., the Mountain State Reptile Rescue will be on hand with its herpetology show. They will have several cold-blooded creatures available to view.

Mountain State Reptile Rescue is the area’s only nonprofit reptile and amphibian rescue and herpetological educational facility. The entire organization, which is based in Huntington, is funded solely by Director Andy McKee from his Department of Veteran’s Affairs Disability, as well as from donations.

There will be a Eurobungee and inflatable rock climbing wall set up in the park, along with face painting and several costumed characters from Wolfe Mountain Entertainment. Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Chase from Paw Patrol, and Spiderman will be in attendance for photos with the children.

The “needle in the haystack” game will be played at 3:30 p.m. for children 12 years and under. Mounds of hay will be filled with prizes for the children to dig through and grab. There will be a pit filled with a ton of shelled corn for the children to also enjoy.

For the teens and adults, bingo games will be ongoing with cash prizes. There will be door prizes given away, and vendors and crafters will be selling their wares. Music throughout the day will be provided by Barry Taylor.

Food will be sold by individuals and the Mason Volunteer Fire Department. Local food trucks expected are H.A. Produce and Café and Broken Bread Catering.

Prior to entering the festival, OVP Health will conduct screenings. Anyone having a fever of 100.4 or higher or having symptoms of COVID-19 will not be admitted.

All games and activities are being provided by the Town of Mason and are free to enjoy. For more information phone the town hall at 304-773-5200 or follow the town on Facebook at “Town of Mason.”

Fall-themed activites planned for Saturday

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

