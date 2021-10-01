5 COVID-19 deaths, 84 new cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — Five additional deaths, as well as 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported three additional deaths associated with COVID-19 on Friday. One individual was in the 40-49 year age range and the other two were in the 80+ age range. ODH also reported 36 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 on Friday. This individual was in the 50-59 year age range. ODH also reported 23 new COVID-19, also on Friday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported a COVID-19 associated death of an individual in the 71+ age range. DHHR also reported an additional 25 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,734 total cases (36 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 227 hospitalizations (10 new) and 61 deaths (3 new). Of the 3,734 cases, 3,106 (23 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 683 cases (5 new), 7 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 — 607 cases (12 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 510 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

40-49 — 567 cases (9 new), 22 hospitalizations, 3 deaths (1 new)

50-59 — 503 cases (5 new), 36 hospitalizations (3 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 412 cases (5 new), 37 hospitalizations (2 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 274 cases (1 new), 57 hospitalizations (1 new), 14 deaths

80-plus — 178 cases, 50 hospitalizations (3 new), 28 deaths (2 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,176 (40.73 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,135 (37.24 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 2,344 total cases (23 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 hospitalizations and 44 deaths (1 new). Of the 2,344 cases, 1,854 (13 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 423 cases (4 new), 3 hospitalization

20-29 — 344 cases (5 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 303 cases, 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 324 cases (4 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 327 cases (6 new), 13 hospitalizations, 2 death (1 new)

60-69 — 292 cases (2 new), 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 208 cases (1 new), 25 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 123 cases, 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,196 (40.14 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,219 (35.88 percent of the population).

On Friday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):

Meigs Local: 12 active cases;

Eastern Local: 40 active cases; 41 recovered cases;

Southern Local: 7 active cases; 34 recovered cases.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 3,296 cases (25 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,086 confirmed cases, 210 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 49 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 176 active cases in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 53 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 131 confirmed cases (7 new), 13 probable cases (2 fewer)

12-15 — 185 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 14 probable cases

16-20 — 237 confirmed cases (2 new), 12 probable cases (1 fewer)

21-25 — 238 confirmed cases (4 new), 19 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 275 confirmed cases (2 new), 16 probable cases

31-40 — 477 confirmed cases (5 new), 32 probable cases (2 fewer)

41-50 — 457 confirmed cases (4 new), 28 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 427 confirmed cases (2 new), 33 probable cases (1 fewer), 3 deaths

61-70 — 319 confirmed cases (2 new), 20 probable cases (1 fewer), 10 deaths

71+ — 287 confirmed cases (3 new), 21 probable cases (1 fewer), 35 deaths (1 new)

A total of 10,511 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 39.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,742 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

On Friday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 2 quarantines;

Beale — 2 active cases, 6 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 2 active cases, 3 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 1 quarantine;

New Haven — 11 active cases; 37 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 3 active cases; 4 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 10 active cases, 15 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 2 active cases; 2 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 3 active case, 8 quarantines;

Mason County School for Success — 1 quarantine;

Wahama — 4 active cases; 4 quarantines;

Transportation — 1 active case;

Total — 38 active cases, 83 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 6,234 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,402), 303 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 259), 32 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23) and 328 new deaths (21-day average of 53) with 22,273 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,312,430 (54 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,860,806 (50.14 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 242,104 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,645 reported since Thursday. DHHR reports 12,363 “breakthrough” cases. There have been a total of 3,722 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 52 since Thursday. There are 14,014 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.60 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.90 percent.

Statewide, 1,007,275 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (56.2 percent of the population). A total of 49.2 percent of the population, 882,045 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_covid.jpg

Latest stats from Mason, Gallia, Meigs

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.