Scenes from the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta

The moon above the Ohio River and a sternwheeler.

Stillness along the Ohio River during the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

A view of Pomeroy and its Sternwheel Regatta from Mason, W.Va.

The Faris Wheel sternwheeler docks in Pomeroy.

Fog begins to lift along the Ohio River for Pomeroy’s Sternwheel Regatta.

Gathering for music along the levee.

King Kong arrives for the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

Boats fill the Pomeroy levee along the Ohio River.

Neighbors visit along the Ohio River at Pomeroy’s Sternwheel Regatta.

Visitors to the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta were treated to a fireworks finale over the Ohio River.

