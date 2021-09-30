Saturday in the park

MASON, W.Va. — The Town of Mason “Music in the Park” concert series will continue Saturday evening, when Next Level will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park.

Next Level is comprised of members from both Mason and Meigs counties, including Barry Taylor on keyboard and vocals, B.J. Kreseen on lead vocals, Rich Rogers on lead guitar, and Jill Nelson on vocals.

The band performs rock and dance music from the 1960s to present, and according to their website, has influences from Maroon 5 to Meghan Trainor, Styx to Journey. They also play original songs. Next Level has performed at the Mason park several times in the past, and always draws a large crowd.

The band is also known for performing at local and regional venues in Gallipolis, Point Pleasant, Pomeroy, Parkersburg, Athens, and more. Members most recently performed locally at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

The Broken Bread Catering trailer will also be at the park that evening with a variety of food, drinks, and desserts available for purchase.

There is no admission charge to the event, and those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs and observe social distancing. More information on the band is available at their website, www.tothenextlevelband.com.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Next Level will be performing Saturday evening at the Mason park as part of the town’s “Music in the Park” series. The group consists of band members Rich Rogers, Jill Nelson, Barry Taylor and B.J. Kreseen, pictured performing this summer in Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_7.7-Level.jpg Next Level will be performing Saturday evening at the Mason park as part of the town’s “Music in the Park” series. The group consists of band members Rich Rogers, Jill Nelson, Barry Taylor and B.J. Kreseen, pictured performing this summer in Point Pleasant. OVP File Photo

Mason welcomes Next Level

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

