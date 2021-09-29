Honoring ‘the Patriots’… Memorial to observe Battle of Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A memorial service to honor the Patriots of the Battle of Point Pleasant will be held Sunday at the Point Pleasant Battle Monument State Park (Tu-Endie-Wei), despite the cancellation of the annual three-day Battle Days celebration.

Ed Cromley, a member of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the West Virginia Sons of the American Revolution (S.A.R.), said the service will be held at the park at 1 p.m. He added in order to avoid any confusion, the memorial remained on Oct. 3, which was the aforementioned date prior to Battle Days being cancelled.

Cromley said more than 30 in-person presenters will be laying wreaths in honor of the Patriots, with nearly 20 additional presenters appearing over Zoom. The cannon will be fired, as well as having a musket honor firing. There will also be a guest speaker who is pressing for national recognition of the Point Pleasant battle being the first battle of the American Revolutionary War.

This is the second year Battle Days has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Because the local S.A.R. chapter did not want to neglect honoring the Patriots, it will also be the second year the ceremony will continue to be held without further celebration, according to Cromley. Calling the service a “great patriotic event,” he emphasized the event is open to the public to attend.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

