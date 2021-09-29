Health Dept. offering COVID booster shots

POMEROY — With the recent authorization of the Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 booster vaccine, the Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) is now taking appointments for those individuals eligible to get the shot.

At this time booster doses are authorized only for Pfizer vaccine recipients with at least six months following the completion of the series or the second dose. The Pfizer vaccine was renamed Comirnaty after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially approved the vaccine.

Boosters are not yet available for people who got the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has only so far considered boosters for the Pfizer vaccine.

Individuals eligible to receive Pfizer (Comirnaty) booster vaccine are as follows:

-People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.

-People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.

-People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

-People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

There is ample supply of vaccine for boosters, as well as first and second doses. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at the Meigs County Health Department or another nearby provider go to the website, www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipients will be asked to attest to their eligibility, but specific proof will not be required. If you are eligible, please allow two to three weeks to get your booster dose. There will be many opportunities to be vaccinated in our community.

Eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipients should bring their COVID-19 Vaccine Card to your appointment. If you cannot find your vaccine card, you should first contact your original vaccine provider to see if they can locate your records. You will not be able to obtain a new vaccine card by request, but will be able to access your vaccination records. If you do not have your original vaccine card, you can still receive your booster dose. For additional information, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. For answers to your COVID-19 questions, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or MCHD at 740-992-6626.

