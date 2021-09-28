Meigs Board of Ed approves personnel matters

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved personnel matters during a recent, regular meeting.

In the superintendent’s reports and recommendations, the board approved the following personnel matters (pending completion of all administrative requirements): Hire Joni McCune as a substitute secretary for the 2021-2022 school year; Hire Dewana Dunn and Miranda Long as substitute cooks, retroactive to Sept. 20; Hire Tom Cremeans as the Middle School Golf Coach for the 2022 season; Hire Sandy Napper as a personal assistant at Meigs Intermediate School, retroactive to Sept. 13; Hire Ruth Marcum as a Bus Driver on a one-year contract, retroactive to Sept. 13; Hire Randy Bing as a bus driver on a one-year contract, retroactive to Sept. 13; Accept the resignation of Evelyn Hobbs, school bus driver; Hire Dylan Haynes as the Sophomore Class Advisor; and Hire Phyllis Johnson as a substitute personal assistant for the 2021-2022 school year, effective Sept. 22.

The board approved to hire the following as substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center: Macklin Caruso and Ralph Scarmack.

The board approved a leave request.

The board approved the treasurer’s reports and recommendations.

The board approved the School District Blended Learning Model as submitted to the Ohio Department of Education for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved the public comment requirements of the ARP IDEA as directed by section 2001 of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund as found in Meigs Local School District’s Learning Recovery Extended Learning Plan.

The next meeting for the Meigs Local Board of Education is set for Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the central office.

