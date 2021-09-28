Health Department recognizes employees

CHESTER — The Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) recently observed its annual Workforce Development and Employee Recognition Day with staff convening at Camp Kiashuta, which is situated outside of Chester.

According to a news release from the MCHD, “Despite the light rain, it was a day of fun, relaxation and learning in nature and a much needed respite from over a year and a half of responding to and mitigating the heavy impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Greg McCall, a long-time Boy Scouts of America Troop Leader and Camp representative, led employees in several physically active and challenging team building activities. Michelle Stumbo and Nancy Sydenstricker of the OSU Extension Office (Meigs County) provided interesting, engaging diversity training and Real Colors®: a unique four color personality assessment and workshop designed to be entertaining and user-friendly. Real Colors® helps participants to develop their ability to clearly communicate their thoughts and ideas to clients, friends and family having a unique level of insight into the things that motivate them and others and to envision achieving all the things they want from life, both personally and professionally.

During the day, all staff enjoyed a catered lunch and several MCHD employees and two Board of Health Members were recognized for their service to the agency and county. The Meigs County Board of Health is committed to the positive effect recognition has on customer service, employee engagement and morale, attraction and retention and overall success of the MCHD.

Employees recognized for five year service milestones included: Marc Barr, Health Commissioner (absent for other MCHD work commitments); Dawn Keller, Registered Sanitarian; and Michelle Willard, Administrative Assistant/Accreditation Coordinator.

Board of Health Members recognized for service milestones included: Roger Gaul, Board of Health President for 10 years of service; and Edna Weber, Board of Health Vice President for five years of service (absent for work commitments).

MCHD Administrator Courtney Midkiff presented the special honorees with commemorative pins. Meanwhile, Midkiff commended all employees for their hard work and dedication to the MCHD’s mission to preserve, promote, and protect the health and well-being of Meigs County and its vision to be a leader in public health, providing solutions to community health challenges so that people enjoy optimal health in a clean and safe environment.

Other ways in which the MCHD recognizes its dedicated staff include: awarding a paid day off for employees who achieve a good or above rating on their annual performance evaluation; arranging for a professional picture to be taken for display within the MCHD office upon completion of their six-month probationary period; supporting an in-house Human Relations Committee; conducting annual employee satisfaction surveys and maintaining a special in-house bulletin board on which to display employee achievements.

For more information about the MCHD, visit www.meigs-health.com.

Submitted by Courtney Midkiff.

Dawn Keller, at left, and Michelle Willard, at right, were recognized for five years of service to the Meigs County Health Department by Administrator Courtney Midkiff. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_mchd-employees.jpg Dawn Keller, at left, and Michelle Willard, at right, were recognized for five years of service to the Meigs County Health Department by Administrator Courtney Midkiff. MCHD | Courtesy Roger Gaul, at left, was recognized for 10 years of service to the Board of Health by Administrator Courtney Midkiff. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_mchd-gaul.jpg Roger Gaul, at left, was recognized for 10 years of service to the Board of Health by Administrator Courtney Midkiff. MCHD | Courtesy