REEDSVILLE — Brielle Newland was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen at Eastern High School on Friday night.

Newland was escorted on Friday evening by Ethan Short and crowned by 2020 Homecoming Queen Megan Ross.

Other queen candidates were Breanna Nelson, escorted by Sean Sobieski, and Emma Epling, escorted by Wyatt Boggs.

The Junior Attendant was Juli Durst, escorted by Seth Collins. Abby Guthrie was the Sophomore Attendant and escorted by Peyton Buckley. Nataley Lantz was the Freshman Attendant and was escorted by Owen Davis.

The crown bearer was Beckett Simpson and the flower girl was Audrey Bowen.

The Eastern Homecoming Court pictured from left are Sean Sobieski, Breanna Nelson, Ethan Short, Brielle Newland, Wyatt Boggs, Emma Epling, Megan Ross, Colton Reynolds, Abby Guthrie, Peyton Buckley, Nataley Lantz, Owen Davis, Juli Durst, and Seth Collins. Pictured in the front row are Beckett Simpson and Audrey Bowen. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_EHSHomecoming21-1.jpg The Eastern Homecoming Court pictured from left are Sean Sobieski, Breanna Nelson, Ethan Short, Brielle Newland, Wyatt Boggs, Emma Epling, Megan Ross, Colton Reynolds, Abby Guthrie, Peyton Buckley, Nataley Lantz, Owen Davis, Juli Durst, and Seth Collins. Pictured in the front row are Beckett Simpson and Audrey Bowen. Cooper Schagel | Courtesy Brielle Newland was crowned the 2021 Eastern High School Homecoming Queen. Newland was escorted on Friday evening by Ethan Short. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_EHSHomecoming21-4.jpg Brielle Newland was crowned the 2021 Eastern High School Homecoming Queen. Newland was escorted on Friday evening by Ethan Short. Cooper Schagel | Courtesy

Royalty crowned