Grants available in Meigs County

POMEROY — The Meigs County Foundation (MCF), in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), invites nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for a project or program serving Meigs County to apply for a grant, according to a news release sent on behalf of the organizations.

MCF and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund will award up to $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefiting residents of Meigs County.

“Projects should increase quality of life, create access to opportunities, or implement a solution to a need in Meigs County,” stated the news release.

In addition to this funding, MCF will award another $15,000. For more information and applications, go to www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs. The deadline for applications is Oct. 12.

“We want to support organizations working to expand opportunities for our neighbors. The Meigs County Foundation will invest homegrown dollars in ideas benefiting our local communities,” Jennifer Sheets of MCF, said.

The news release continued: “Together, MCF and the I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund are working to meet pressing needs and pursue exciting opportunities for Meigs County’s people and communities. The Funds work across five areas essential to generating and sustaining transformative change, known as the Pillars of Prosperity: Arts & Culture, Community & Economic Development, Education, Environmental Stewardship, and Health & Human Services.

“This year, additional funding is available for projects in the Health & Human Services Pillar thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Sisters Health Foundation (SHF). SHF Funds will support pandemic-related needs in the areas of food insecurity, senior needs, mental health and addiction, public health infrastructure, and other emerging needs. In 2020, MCF and SHF partnered to award 18 grants totaling more than $40,000.

“That same year, MCF and FAO joined together to create the Meigs County Schools Food Pantry, a food pantry to support students and their families in each of Meigs’ school districts through a monthly distribution of healthy and nutritious food. MCF, SHF and FAO are pleased to offer this new funding opportunity for Meigs County.”

The Meigs County Foundation is a community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. If you are interested in learning more or making a gift to support the Meigs County Foundation, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs or contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or info@ffao.org.

Information provided by Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

