A Meigs Homecoming

POMEROY — Mallory Hawley was crowned the 2021 Meigs High School Homecoming Queen on Friday evening at the football game.

Hawley is the daughter of Shawn and Heather Hawley of Albany. She was escorted by Trey Vaughan, son of Dodger and Brooke Vaughan of Pomeroy.

In addition to Hawley, the following were members of the homecoming court: Layla Milliron, escorted by Garrett Howard; Alexis Medley, escorted by Logan Fink; Cameron Davis, escorted by Chris Miles; and Amara Barrett, escorted by Jaret Fackler.

The flower girl was Emeri Shipe, daughter of Scott and Amy Shipe of Pomeroy.

The crown bearer was Luke Howard, son of Wes and Jody Howard of Pomeroy.

The 2021 Meigs High School Homecoming Court is pictured: (from left) Escort Garrett Howard, Layla Milliron, Alexis Medley, Escort Logan Fink, Queen Mallory Hawley, Escort Trey Vaughan, Cameron Davis, Escort Chris Miles, Amara Barrett, and Escort Jaret Fackler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_MHS-court.jpg The 2021 Meigs High School Homecoming Court is pictured: (from left) Escort Garrett Howard, Layla Milliron, Alexis Medley, Escort Logan Fink, Queen Mallory Hawley, Escort Trey Vaughan, Cameron Davis, Escort Chris Miles, Amara Barrett, and Escort Jaret Fackler. Bartee Photography | Courtesy Mallory Hawley, 2021 Meigs High School Homecoming Queen, is pictured with flower girl Emeri Shipe and crown bearer Luke Howard. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_MHS-queen.jpeg Mallory Hawley, 2021 Meigs High School Homecoming Queen, is pictured with flower girl Emeri Shipe and crown bearer Luke Howard. Bartee Photography | Courtesy

Royalty announced