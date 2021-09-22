Moving forward with ‘Transportation Hub’

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved a design contract for the future Transportation Hub during their regular meeting last week.

Present during the meeting were Commission President Jimmy Will, Commissioner Shannon Miller, Clerk Tonya Edwards, Michelle Hyer with Buckeye Hills, Michelle Williams with York Paving, Jenny Ridenour with Meigs Soil and Water, Bryan Fetty with United Construction Service Company, and Mike Hendrickson. Tim Ihle was excused.

Commissioners agreed to enter into contract with Pickering Associates for the Transportation Hub. The contract is for the Pickering Associates to provide design drawings and a bid package with estimated costs for the new Transportation Hub, a one-story pre-engineered metal building of approximately 15,430 square feet. The location of the building will be at the old Veteran’s Hospital site. The project budget for Pickering Associates is $143,500.

Commissioners approved payment of the week’s bills in the amount of $50,500.14 from the county general fund and a combined total of $641,088.65 from various accounts.

Miller made a motion to appropriate $18,000 into B000B03 “dog shelter supplies.” The motion was passed unanimously.

Miller made a motion to appropriate $25,000 into E001E01 “sewer fund.” The motion was passed unanimously.

Miller made a motion to transfer $75,000 out of A217A01 “county” into B089B04 “econ development.” The motion was passed unanimously.

Miller made a motion to adjust $5,000 from S001S14 “veh. rep.” into S001S11 “supplies” to pay bills for EMS. The motion was passed unanimously.

Miller made a motion to appropriate $140,000 into S001S12 “supplies/equipment.” The motion was passed unanimously.

Miller made a motion to certify and appropriate $2,004.33 into A006A05 “contract repair” line for reimbursement of cruiser repairs for the sheriff’s office. The motion was passed unanimously.

Commissioners opened bids for the building demolition in the Village of Middleport. Bids were from United Construction Company at $187,333.00; Hutton Excavating at $68,500.00; and York Paving at $84,804.00. Michelle Hyer with Buckeye Hills took the bids to review and will notify the commission of which company would be awarded the contract.

