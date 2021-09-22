Crusin’ Saturday Night Car Show returns

RACINE, Ohio — Marvin Hill’s passion for T-birds led to a successful and thriving business, and he utilizes that success to give back to the community.

Hill’s Classic Car Restoration had its beginnings in 1978, when Hill decided to raise the standard in car restoration. After viewing many of top honored show cars, he was disappointed in the quality of the restoration, and decided to start his own business.

He began by specializing in ‘55 ‘56 and ‘57 Thunderbirds, and those he restored won top honors at shows across the United States. The business grew, and now all makes and models of cars come to be restored in Hill’s facility in Racine, Ohio.

As a way of giving back to the community, the Crusin’ Saturday Night Car Show was organized 17 years ago to raise funds for scholarships to be awarded to local high school graduates. All proceeds go directly to the scholarship fund. Many other businesses have come forward to support the effort, and the amount of scholarship money awarded each year has steadily increased. Over the years the show has brought in more than $65,000, and in 2021, Hill’s Classic Car Restoration presented six local graduates with $1,000 each.

This year, 81 cars came through the gates, and received a total of 47 trophies, ranging from Best of Show New, Vintage, and Antique, to Mayor and Firefighter picks. Each vehicle was unique, and many were restored at Hill’s Restoration.

Show organizers said they would not be able to carry off such an event without the support of sponsors and volunteers, and wished to thank everyone who participated.

Scholarship applications for the class of 2022 will be available January 1 and plans have been announced for the 18th annual Crusin Saturday Night Car Show to be held Sept. 10, 2022.

Crusin’ Saturday Night Results from the 17th annual show recently held on Saturday, Sept. 11 were as follows:

Best of Show Newer, Kyle Johnson, 1999 Chevy Corvette; Runner-up Bests of Show Newer, Tom Sanders, 2005 Ford Mustang GT; Best of Show Vintage, Duane Weber, 1970 Ford F100.

Runner-up Best of Show Vintage, Bud & Linda Blosser, 1978 Pontiac Trans Am; Best of Show Antique, Mike Harbour, 1957 Chevy Belaire; Runner-up Best of Show Antique, Janet Hively, 1970 Chrysler.

Top 10 Newer: Tim Ohlinger, 1999 Chevy 3500 Dually; Rex Roy, 1998 Chevy Camaro; Mary Hall, 1992 Chevy Corvette; Jason Writesel, 2019 Ford Mustang GT; Mike & Joyce Harrinton, 2006 Chevy SSR; Leo Meidlinger, 2020 Ford GT 500 Cobra; Bob Jordan, 2010 Ford Mustang; Rick Mitchell, 2021 Mustang GT; Dave Hively, 1996 Pontiac Sunfire; Neil Richmond,1999 Chevy Caviler.

Top 10 Vintage: Ronnie Tolley, 1979 Ford F150; Jim Will, 1977 Ford F250; Matt Hall, 1978 Ford F150; Dave Shain, 1985 Pontiac Fiero.

Top 10 Antique: Sam Hatcher, 1966 Ford Econoline; Jeff Hill, 1969 Ford Mustang; Jerry Pifer, 1972 Ford Bronco; Charles Pennington, 1927 Chevy 2 door Capital; Dave & Terry Shain, 1968 Chevy C-10; Bill Tomblin, 1952 Chevy 3100; James Burdette, 1957 Ford Fairlane 500; Jason Stewart, 1948 Chevy Truck; Mike and Norma Fox, 1965 Pontiac GTO; Todd Groves, 1969 Chevy Camaro.

All Years: Mayor’s Choice, Jerry Pifer, 1972 Ford Bronco; Fireman’s Choice, Mike Harbour, 1957 Chevy Belaire; Volunteer’s Choice, Neil Richmond, 1999 Chevy Caviler; Best Motorcycle, Travis Mugrage, 2013 Harley Davidson Road King; Runner-up Motorcycle, Grant Arnold; Best Interior, Duane Weber, 1970 Ford F100; Best Original, Larry Bradley, 1957 Chevy Pickup; Best Ford, Wallace Fetty, 1946 Ford; Best GM, Jerry Well,1962 Pontiac; Best Mopar, Zeb Jones, 1965 Dodge Coronet; Best Truck Roger Campbell, 1936 Ford Truck.

Mike and Melony Baily register cars as they enter the grounds for the 17th annual Crusin’ Saturday Night Car Show in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_9.23-Cars-1.jpg Mike and Melony Baily register cars as they enter the grounds for the 17th annual Crusin’ Saturday Night Car Show in Racine, Ohio. Lori Sellers | Courtesy Hills Classic Car Restoration owner Marvin Hill, at left, is pictured with volunteer Jason Shain. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_9.23-Cars-2.jpg Hills Classic Car Restoration owner Marvin Hill, at left, is pictured with volunteer Jason Shain. Lori Sellers | Courtesy This year, 81 cars came through the gates, and received a total of 47 trophies. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_9.23-Cars-3.jpg This year, 81 cars came through the gates, and received a total of 47 trophies. Lori Sellers | Courtesy Over the years the car show has brought in more than $65,000, and in 2021, Hill’s Classic Car Restoration presented six local graduates with $1,000 each. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_9.23-Cars-4.jpg Over the years the car show has brought in more than $65,000, and in 2021, Hill’s Classic Car Restoration presented six local graduates with $1,000 each. Lori Sellers | Courtesy

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

