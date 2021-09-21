Two deaths, 75 new cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — Two deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported in Gallia County on Tuesday with an additional 75 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday. One individual was in the 60-69 year age range and one was in the 70-79 year age range. ODH also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in Gallia County.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, also on Tuesday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,447 total cases (32 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 210 hospitalizations (1 new) and 56 deaths (2 new). Of the 3,447 cases, 2,899 (25 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 619 cases (7 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 —562 cases (4 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 469 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

40-49 — 506 cases (6 new), 20 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 475 cases (8 new), 31 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 388 cases (4 new), 35 hospitalizations, 9 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 256 cases, 54 hospitalizations (1 new), 14 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 172 cases, 47 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,972 (40.04 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,900 (36.46 percent of the population).

The Gallipolis City School District reported the one additional cases of COVID-19 at Gallia Academy Middle School on Tuesday.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 2,102 total cases (20 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 100 hospitalizations (1 new) and 42 deaths. Of the 2,102 cases, 1,665 (20 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 350 cases (6 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 313 cases (4 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 276 cases (4 new), 7 hospitalizations

40-49 — 297 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

50-59 — 290 cases (3 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 266 cases, 26 hospitalizations (1 new), 7 deaths

70-79 — 193 cases, 23 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 117 cases, 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,947 (39.06 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,992 (34.89 percent of the population).

On Tuesday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):

Meigs Local: 15 active cases;

Eastern Local: 19 active cases; 20 recovered cases;

Southern Local: 9 active cases; 24 recovered cases.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 3,033 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,825 confirmed cases, 208 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 45 deaths. Of those, 23 cases were newly reported on Tuesday. DHHR reports there are currently 215 active cases in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 45 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 2 probable case

5-11 — 104 confirmed cases (1 new), 14 probable cases

12-15 — 156 confirmed cases (5 new), 16 probable cases (2 fewer)

16-20 — 214 confirmed cases (3 new), 14 probable cases (1 fewer)

21-25 — 219 confirmed cases (3 new), 13 probable cases

26-30 — 262 confirmed cases (3 new), 18 probable cases

31-40 — 447 confirmed cases (5 new), 31 probable cases (3 fewer)

41-50 — 409 confirmed cases (4 new), 29 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 393 confirmed cases (5 new), 35 probable cases (2 new), 3 deaths

61-70 — 307 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 16 probable cases, 9 deaths

71+ — 269 confirmed cases (1 new), 21 probable cases (1 fewer), 32 deaths

A total of 10,271 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 38.7 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,272 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

On Tuesday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 5 active cases;

Beale — 1 active case, 5 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 5 active cases, 11 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 1 quarantine;

New Haven — 1 active cases; 18 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 7 active cases; 13 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 16 active cases, 10 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 3 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 5 quarantines;

Mason County School for Success — 2 active cases, 1 quarantine;

Wahama — 2 active cases; 11 quarantines;

Total — 39 active cases, 78 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 6,814 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,572), 459 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 233), 47 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 21) and 125 new deaths (21-day average of 35) with 21,596 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,247,373 (53.45 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,788,917 (49.52 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 225,772 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,337 reported since Monday. There have been a total of 3,441 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 17 since Monday. There are 17,435 currently active cases in the state, down from 21,490 on Monday, with a daily positivity rate of 10.99 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.70 percent.

Statewide, 1,157,896 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (64.6 percent of the population). A total of 52.2 percent of the population, 935,803 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_covid-16.jpg

Latest from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.