Moving on to ‘Districts’

ALBANY — The Racine Southern FFA Chapter recently competed in the Local Meigs/Athens County Soil Career Development Event at the VanNostran Farm in Albany.

Soil judging is a competition to correctly identify soil features, classify soil profiles, and interpret soil capability. There were two categories members could compete in — the urban soil judging group and the rural group.

Three schools attended, Southern, Meigs and Alexander. The top three scores for the urban soils were First Place Dalton Pierce (Meigs High School), Second Place Kodi Rife (Southern High School), and Third Place Theron Black (Southern High School). Southern’s, team of five placed first overall in the urban division. The top three for rural soils was First Place Corey Seth (Southern High School), Second Place Cassidy Bailey (Southern High School), and Third Place Ellie Day (Alexander High School). Southern’s team of five placed first overall in the urban division.

On Oct. 29, both teams will go on to compete at the District 10 contest in Lowell, where all FFA Chapters in the district are able to compete to make it to the state contest.

“We would like to wish all teams competing the best of luck,” stated members of the Racine Southern FFA Chapter.

Kylee Circle is the 2021-22 Racine Southern FFA Reporter.

Southern’s Rural Soils Team, pictured from left, Cassidy Bailey, Corey Seth, Anthony Whobrey, Hannah Turley, and Keiran Johnson https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_FFA-team-1.jpg Southern’s Rural Soils Team, pictured from left, Cassidy Bailey, Corey Seth, Anthony Whobrey, Hannah Turley, and Keiran Johnson Southern FFA | Courtesy Southern’s Urban Soils Team, pictured from left, Kylee Circle, Katie Rowe, Chloe Smith, Kodi Rife, and Theron Black. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_FFA-team-2.jpg Southern’s Urban Soils Team, pictured from left, Kylee Circle, Katie Rowe, Chloe Smith, Kodi Rife, and Theron Black. Southern FFA | Courtesy

Local FFA members compete