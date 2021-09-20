REEDSVILLE — The 2021 Eastern High School Homecoming game is set for this Friday, with activities planned for students throughout the week.

The high school football game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, against Waterford High School. During the game, the 2021 Homecoming Court will be crowned.

Queen candidates include Emma Epling with escort Adam Stoops, Breanna Nelson with escort Sean Sobieski and Brielle Newland with escort Ethan Short. The Junior Attendant is Juli Durst with escort Seth Collins. Sophomore Attendant is Abby Guthrie with escort Wes Buckley. The Freshman Attendant is Nataley Lantz with escort Owen Davis. The kindergarten flower girl is Audrey Bowen and the crown bearer is Bryson Atha.

Activities for students throughout the week will include the annual Homecoming Olympics, a cornhole tournament, powderpuff football game, tug-o-war, parade, dodgeball tournament, faculty/staff vs. senior volleyball game, pep rally and a float competition.

Each day of “spirit week” will have themed dress-up days. Monday was pajama day, Tuesday is twin/favorite teacher day, Wednesday is America/country day, Thursday is throwback/elderly day and Friday is spirit day.

Eastern’s Homecoming Court pictured from left are Sophomore Attendant Abby Guthrie, Queen Candidates Breanna Nelson, Brielle Newland and Emma Epling, and Junior Attendant Juli Durst. Not pictured is Freshman Attendant Nataley Lantz. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_eastern-homecoming.jpg Eastern’s Homecoming Court pictured from left are Sophomore Attendant Abby Guthrie, Queen Candidates Breanna Nelson, Brielle Newland and Emma Epling, and Junior Attendant Juli Durst. Not pictured is Freshman Attendant Nataley Lantz. Eastern Local | Courtesy

Activities planned all week

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

