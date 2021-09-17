Southern homecoming set

RACINE — Southern High School’s Homecoming festivities will kick off next week with activities for students.

The homecoming game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24 against Trinity High School at 7 p.m.

Crowning of the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen will take place at halftime. Candidates for Homecoming Queen are: Kelly Shaver, McKenna Walker, Molly Hill, Cassidy Roderus and Jacelyn Northup. Candidates for Homecoming King are: Isaac McCarty, Aiden Hill, Tanner Lisle, Brayden Kingery and Hunter Person.

The homecoming attendants and members of the court are: Kindergarten — Trey Jenkins (crown bearer) and Norah McDaniel (flower girl); Seventh Grade — Molly Haye with escort Cohen Roush; Eighth Grade — Laynee Hill with escort Noah Leachman; Ninth Grade — Ava Circle with escort Gryphon Thomas; 10th Grade — Gracie Hill with escort Jace Hill; and 11th Grade — Hannah Smith with escort Jake Roush.

This past week, students completed “service week” activities, including a food drive for a local food pantry and directly to families in need, “Mad Hatters” to raise money for a local charity, and penny wars to raise money for a local charity. By meeting goals for these services, students could earn various activities for “spirit week.”

Spirit week activities include a float building competition, girls dodge-ball competition, hula hoop rock-paper-scissors race, talent show, boys volleyball, the district pep rally and a parade.

Each day during spirit week, students can dress up each day for a theme. Monday is “pajama day”, Tuesday is “tourist Tuesday”, Wednesday is “we look alike Wednesday,” Thursday is “class color day,” and Friday is “purple and gold day.”

Festivities begin next week

