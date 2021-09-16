83 new cases reported… Stats for Mason, Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — An additional 83 new cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 24 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, also on Thursday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,335 total cases (43 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 199 hospitalizations and 54 deaths. Of the 3,335 cases, 2,793 (17 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 593 cases (16 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 —545 cases (9 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 448 cases (4 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 488 cases (2 new), 20 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 458 cases (5 new), 27 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 378 cases (4 new), 33 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 253 cases (1 new), 52 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 172 cases (2 new), 45 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,883 (39.75 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,793 (36.10 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 1,994 total cases (16 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 99 hospitalizations (1 new) and 42 deaths. Of the 1,994 cases, 1,619 (10 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 316 cases (6 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 293 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 253 cases (1 new), 7 hospitalizations (1 new)

40-49 — 287 cases (5 new), 9 hospitalizations

50-59 — 282 cases (2 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 257 cases (1 new), 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 191 cases, 23 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 115 cases, 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,824 (38.52 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,916 (34.56 percent of the population).

On Thursday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):

Meigs Local: 26 active cases;

Eastern Local: 13 active cases; 10 recovered cases;

Southern Local: 7 active cases; 20 recovered cases.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 2,930 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,713 confirmed cases, 217 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 43 deaths. Of those, 24 cases (23 confirmed and 1 probable) were newly reported on Thursday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 44 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 100 confirmed cases (2 new), 13 probable cases

12-15 — 142 confirmed cases (2 new), 19 probable cases

16-20 — 203 confirmed cases (3 new), 18 probable cases

21-25 — 209 confirmed cases (2 new), 12 probable cases (1 fewer)

26-30 — 253 confirmed cases (1 new), 18 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 433 confirmed cases (3 new), 36 probable cases (1 fewer)

41-50 — 392 confirmed cases (3 new), 30 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 370 confirmed cases (2 new), 34 probable cases (1 fewer), 3 deaths

61-70 — 306 confirmed cases (2 new), 17 probable cases (3 new), 8 deaths

71+ — 261 confirmed cases (3 new), 18 probable cases, 31 deaths

A total of 10,127 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 38.2 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,059 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

On Thursday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 11 active cases, 16 quarantines;

Beale — 11 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 3 active cases, 9 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 5 quarantines;

New Haven — 4 active cases; 31 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 9 active cases; 30 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 38 active cases, 49 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 1 active cases; 9 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 2 quarantines;

Wahama — 2 active cases; 16 quarantines;

Total — 70 active cases, 179 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 8,349 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,178), 355 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 209), 24 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 19) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 26) with 21,265 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,209,837 (53.13 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,743,480 (49.14 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 217,119 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,135 reported since Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,313 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 17 since Wednesday. There are 28,773 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.37 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.60 percent.

Statewide, 1,155,388 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (64.5 percent of the population). A total of 52.1 percent of the population, 934,005 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Stats for Meigs, Mason, Gallia

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

