MHS Homecoming set

ROCKSPRINGS — Plans for this year’s Meigs High School Homecoming festivities are underway with events happening for students and the public throughout next week.

The football game against the Nelsonville York Buckeyes and crowing on homecoming royalty will take place Friday evening, Sept. 24.

Pre-game activities and the growing of the Homecoming Queen will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Members of the 2021 Meigs High School Homecoming Court are Cameron Davis, Alexis Medley, Mallory Hawley, Amara Barrett and Layla Milliron.

This year, the theme of homecoming is “Homecoming is so Sweet, Bake the Buckeyes!”

On Thursday, Sept. 23, there will be a bonfire at 6 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.

The Alumni Parade in downtown will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Line-up will be at 12:30 p.m. at the baseball fields in Pomeroy.

Events planned by the high school’s student council will take place throughout the week — with candy and sweet treat themes, according to organizers.

The “spirit days” for the week are as follows:

Monday: “ROLO” Out of Bed Day — Pajama Day;

Tuesday: “Taste the Rainbow” Day — Color War Day (Freshman wear red; Sophomores wear orange; Juniors wear yellow; Seniors wear green; and Staff wear blue);

Wednesday: (grades K-8) “Laffy Taffy Day” — Wacky Dress; (high school) “3 Musketeers” Day — Dress like famous trios or like triplets;

Thursday: “100 Grande” Day — Dress fancy;

Friday: “Victory is so SWEET” — Maroon and Gold Day.

Pictured from left are the 2021 MHS Homecoming Court, Cameron Davis, Alexis Medley, Mallory Hawley, Amara Barrett and Layla Milliron. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_meigs-court.jpg Pictured from left are the 2021 MHS Homecoming Court, Cameron Davis, Alexis Medley, Mallory Hawley, Amara Barrett and Layla Milliron. Meigs High School | Courtesy

Events planned next week

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

