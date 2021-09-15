‘Heritage Festival’ announces additional events

CHESTER — The Chester Shade Historical Association (CSHA) recently announced changes to the annual Meigs County Heritage Festival schedule.

Member Opal Grueser said the “pie baking contest” is now the “pie making contest.” Also new this year will be a pie eating contest and a quilt history program.

The Meigs County Heritage Festival is set for Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the Chester Commons.

According to a news release from event organizers, “The pie making contest requires that the pie be made from scratch — no store-bought crust or fillings — just a good old-fashioned homemade pie.”

Any size can be made, all types are welcome except those requiring refrigeration. Two pies are needed for the contest, one to be sliced for the judges and then sold by the slice, the other will be sold at auction to the top bidder. First, second and third place pies receive a Rosetta and gift for the maker. Also new this year, a copy of the recipe needs to be provided, the association would like to publish the recipe for the winning pies in the CSHA Newsletter.

“The pie eating contest is for anyone over 18 years of age and not afraid of getting your face right in it,” organizers stated. “No hands allowed. Ten brave pie eaters will register that day at the pie making site, you need ID, to varify your age, and to sign a waiver that you will not hold CSHA responsible if you do not like pie as well after the contest. The winner will receive a trophy to show off their talent. Wet towels will be provided for cleanup.”

Also new this year will be Quilt Historian Kathryn Johnson of Charleston, W.Va., providing a review of the history of quilts and then will be available to meet with attendees to discuss one or two quilts that they would like to know more about.

According to organizers, Johnson has been a quilt enthusiast and maker of quilts since age 9. She has made quilts, designed quilts, is an appraiser, she has collected over 300. She has a vast knowledge of quilts and is willing to share her knowledge with anyone who brings a quilt or two for discussion. This program will begin at 10 a.m. in the Chester Academy with Johnson presenting a quilt history talk, will have a display of some of her old quilts, then begin the individual discussions at 11 a.m. Sign up for the private discussions after Sept. 27, by calling Opal Grueser at 740-992-3301 or at the festival. The quilt history program is only limited by the room size, no preregistration is required.

Visitors enjoyed a fun day of family activities at previous Heritage Festivals. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_8.4-CSHA-4-Photo-4.jpg Visitors enjoyed a fun day of family activities at previous Heritage Festivals. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Photo