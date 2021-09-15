Meigs Local Board of Ed. approves personnel

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved personnel items during its meeting last week.

In the treasurer’s reports and recommendations, the board approved the monthly financial report and payment of the bills. The board approved the purchase of a service agreement with Raymond Lawson for IT support under the direction of Technology Coordinator, Matt Simpson.

The board also accepted an anonymous donation for Junior High Football uniforms.

In the superintendent’s reports and recommendations, the board approved personnel items. The board of education approved to hire Amanda Runyon as a personal assistant at Meigs High School for the 2021-2022 school year, retroactive to August 23, 2021 and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved to hire the following personnel in the supplemental positions listed for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Penny Ramsburg Resident Educator Mentor; Stacie Scarberry Resident Educator Mentor; Pam White Resident Educator Mentor; Abby Rodriguez Resident Educator Mentor; Denise Lemponen Resident Educator Mentor; Garrett Riffle Drama; Jackie Ortman National Honor Society; Sarah Walker High School Newspaper Advisor; and Carrie Chancey Freshman Class Advisor.

The board approved to hire the following as substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Morgan Grinstead, Emily Moore, and Ladona Stephens.

Cheyanne Priddy was approved as a substitute custodian for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Carrie Harmon was approved as a substitute secretary and substitute personal assistant for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Dawn Kopec was approved as a substitute secretary for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The following certified personnel were approved on continuing teaching contracts effective the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Lindsey Doudna and Courtney Irvin.

The board approved to hire the following as Assistant Boys Basketball Coaches for the 2021-2022 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Bryan Drummond Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; Tim Lewis Junior Varsity and Freshman Boys Basketball Coach; Pat Martin Volunteer Assistant JV and Freshman Boys Basketball Coach; Frank Blake 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach.

The board approved to hire the following as substitute school bus drivers for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion

of all administrative requirements: Helen Hemsley, Ruth Marcum and Randy Bing.

Jarrett Otworth was approved as a substitute custodian for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board accepted the resignation of Kemp Kelly, Assistant Varsity Football Coach.

The board approved to enter into an agreement with Taylor Staffing for part-time employment of additional LPNs (Licensed Practical Nurse) retroactive to Sept. 7, and until later determined.

In other business, the board held a discussion and first reading for updated and revised bylaws, policies, forms and administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

As previously reported, the board approved a motion to require facial coverings in all indoor facilities beginning Sept. 13.

The next regular business meeting for the Meigs Local Board of Education is set for Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Central Office at 6:30 p.m.