One COVID-19 death, 91 new cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — An additional death associated with COVID-19 and a total of 91 new cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the death of a male in the 71+ year age range on Tuesday. DHHR also reported 23 additional cases of COVID-19.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of those 43 cases, 22 were newly reported in individuals falling within the 0-19 years-old range.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, also on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,254 total cases (43 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 198 hospitalizations and 54 deaths. Of the 3,254 cases, 2,764 (29 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 561 cases (22 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 —530 cases (6 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 441 cases (6 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 482 cases (2 new), 20 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 450 cases (4 new), 26 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 371 cases (2 new), 33 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 249 cases, 52 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 170 cases (1 new), 45 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,820 (39.53 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,734 (35.90 percent of the population).

Gallipolis City Schools reported an additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday at Gallia Academy Middle School.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 1,947 total cases (25 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 98 hospitalizations and 42 deaths. Of the 1,947 cases, 1,600 (11 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 301 cases (7 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 289 cases (8 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 246 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 280 cases (2 new), 9 hospitalizations

50-59 — 275 cases (4 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 252 cases (1 new), 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 189 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

80-plus — 115 cases, 19 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,758 (38.23 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,863 (34.33 percent of the population).

On Tuesday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):

Meigs Local: 23 active cases; 0 recovered cases

Eastern Local: 13 active cases; 5 recovered cases

Southern Local: 9 active cases; 15 recovered cases

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 2,877 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,663 confirmed cases, 214 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 43 deaths (1 new). Of those, 23 cases (17 confirmed and 6 probable) were newly reported on Tuesday.

As previously stated in this article, DHHR reported the death of male in the 71+ year age range on Tuesday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 44 confirmed cases (1 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 97 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 12 probable cases (2 new)

12-15 — 138 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 18 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 199 confirmed cases (2 new), 17 probable cases

21-25 — 206 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases

26-30 — 249 confirmed cases (1 new), 17 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 420 confirmed cases (4 new), 40 probable cases (3 new)

41-50 — 385 confirmed cases (2 new), 30 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 365 confirmed cases (1 new), 33 probable cases, 3 deaths

61-70 — 304 confirmed cases (5 new), 13 probable cases (2 fewer), 8 deaths

71+ — 256 confirmed cases (2 new), 19 probable cases (1 new), 31 deaths (1 new)

A total of 10,098 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 38.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,971 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

On Tuesday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 6 active cases, 16 quarantines;

Beale — 0 active cases, 9 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 3 active cases, 5 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 5 quarantines;

New Haven — 3 active cases; 36 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 8 active cases; 22 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 29 active cases, 40 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 1 active cases; 9 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 1 quarantine;

Wahama — 7 active cases; 31 quarantines;

Central Office/Itinerant — 1 quarantine;

Total — 58 active cases, 176 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 7,325 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,888), 344 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 197), 23 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 19) and 111 new deaths (21-day average of 26) with 21,154 total reported deaths.(Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,191,032 (52.96 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,725,375 (48.98 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 213,179 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,473 reported since Monday. There have been a total of 3,261 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 23 since Monday. There are 28,035 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 15.87 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.54 percent.

As of Monday, statewide, 1,150,552 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (64.2 percent of the population). A total of 51.9 percent of the population, 930,748 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

