Meigs Local mandates masks, facial coverings

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education made the decision on Wednesday evening to mandate masks and facial coverings in all indoor facilities beginning Monday, Sept. 13.

Supt. Scot Gheen announced on the district’s website on Thursday the decision was made in Wednesday night’s board meeting.

“This decision is based on current data of increasing COVID positives and quarantine cases in the district, county and state, which have rapidly risen since the decision was made in early August,” Gheen’s statement read.

Facial coverings were currently mandated on all school buses, which will continue with this new rule.

“While we know these decisions may not be in agreement by everyone, we believe with the rising numbers in our nation, state and county, it is the best decision for the safety of our students and staff,” Gheen’s statement continued.

As of Friday, there were 15 active cases among students, two active cases among staff. No recovered cases have been listed.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/09/web1_The-Sentinel-6.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.