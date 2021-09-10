Middleport Yard of the Week winners

MIDDLEPORT — Each week throughout the summer, property owners in the village of Middleport are recognized for the care they take of their yards.

Listed are winners for Weeks 9 – 12.

Week 9 — Mike and Sharon Stewart

553 South Fourth Ave.

Mike and Sharon purchased this home together in 1984. Mike is originally from Meigs county living in various villages until settling down on S. 4th. Sharon is a Middleport native growing up and going to school both just a stones throw from her home now. Mike retired with 32 years at Sporn Power Plant. Sharon was a beautician for 25 years and now loves her art and crafts. Their yard is beautifully decorated with rhododendron, vinca, dune sunflowers, hostas, day lilies, irises, stargazer, zinnia, and petunias with one volunteer petunia flourishing in an old chamber pot she had in her backyard.

Week 10 — Kathy Mullins

548 South Second Ave.

Kathy and her family are long time Middleport residents. She worked for AEP for 34 years and her late husband Randall was a contractor and later Middleport’s Building Inspector. The home was originally built in 1922and she purchased it in 1984. Kathy, and later Randall, completely renovated it adding on a beautiful kitchen, sunroom, huge deck, and pool. Kathy’s yard is fantastic too and always looks great. Her yard man, Jay Rowe, does a great job. She has a wide variety of planting which include azalea, creeping flocks, hostas, butterfly bush, peonies, bleeding heart, crepe myrtle, hibiscus, and a geranium which she has nursed through eight winters.

Week 11 — Don and Mary Poole

367 South Sixth Ave.

Don and Mary Poole have been married for 40 years and built this home in 1988. Don is originally from Scioto County and Mary is from Wheeling West Virginia. Mary retired from teaching after 38 years and Don was the General Manager for Tuppers Plains water district for 36 years. Don does the yard work and it always looks great. Mary selects and decorates with plantings which include vinca, zinnia, gazania and numerous potted plants that Don keeps watered.

Week 12 — Richard and Julie Gilkey

1284 Powell St.

Richard and Julie moved into their home in 2018, prior to that his grandmother lived there. Richard was born and raised in Middleport and Julie is originally from Gallipolis. Julie is a homemaker and Richard works at IPL-IP in Gallipolis Ferry after 16 years in law enforcement. Richard usually does the yard work and Julie works with the flowers, which includes vincas, chrysanthemum, ferns, hostas, petunia, elephant ear, and geranium. Their yard is always neat, clean, and nicely manicured, with nice touches like antique wash tubs and birdhouses for decorations.

Information provided by Middleport Village Yard of the Week committee.