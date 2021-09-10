Libraries and the demand for free COVID-19 tests

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced earlier this week free, rapid COVID-19 tests are available at many local libraries around the state.

The press release from ODH said the department purchases the rapid at-home tests in efforts to make tests publicly accessible statewide. In August, libraries have provided more than 53,000 tests statewide.

ODH purchased the tests earlier this year and partnered with the Ohio Library Council “to make the tests available to anyone for any reason,” according to the press release.

In Meigs County, the libraries in Pomeroy, Racine, Middleport and at Eastern Local are sites to pick up the rapid, at-home tests. However, as of Friday morning, tests were not available at any of the four sites due to the demand. The Meigs County District Public Library told Ohio Valley Publishing more tests have been ordered and the libraries are making a list of requests for the tests. When the tests arrive, the library employees will contact individuals on the list.

Contact the libraries for availability and information: Pomeroy, 740-992-5813, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.; Racine, 740-949-8200, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Middleport, 740-992-5713, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Eastern Local, 740-985-3747, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

